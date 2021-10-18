Simply the best response to this passive-aggressive attack on vaccine passports

Twitter

One of the main arguments against vaccine passports appears to be that they discriminate against the unvaxxed. A tweeter who holds that view asked Twitter this question –

A lot of the responses made the same point.

My vaxx passport excludes no-one.

Those not vaxxed have made a choice, aware of the consequences. And I'm fine with that. — Jim 2xVaxxed Goodchild (@jtgoodchild) October 14, 2021

People exclude themselves by their choices. — Rosemary Hamulka (@RosemaryHamulka) October 14, 2021

I think that for anyone who feels excluded that they should make a different choice and get vaccinated. Because the privileges of being a functioning member of society require following public health measures and caring about community health – not just themselves. — Lady Justice 🇨🇦 (@blackwidow_94) October 14, 2021

A Twitter user named Fauphpocalypse Now posted this perfect analogy.

Hello legal age people. Honest question here (as I fully support your decision to go to bars and buy alcohol), how do you feel when showing your ID to get into a bar knowing it excludes people? Same logic. — Fauphpocalypse Now (@TheFauph) October 14, 2021

The exchange found its way onto Reddit’s r/MurderedByWords forum – understandably – where people were in much the same mind as most tweeters had been.

I had a guy out here tell me he ain’t putting poison in his body. he said it with a cigarette hanging from his lips.

Anger_Mgmt_issues

I feel great showing my vaccination proof because it means wherever I am going gives a shit about public health and that I’ll probably be safe there.

Sp4ceh0rse

It’s never an honest question when the question starts with, “Honest question here.”

skoltroll

Hey people who vaccinated their kids against polio, how does it feel sending your kids to school knowing you excluded others who didn’t vaccinate their kids against polio? Oh wait, people didn’t rally against polio vaccines?

SenseiT

Holybartender83 added this sarcastic insult to the injury of the original burn.

I agree, it’s unfair that unvaccinated people are being excluded. I think there should be some way for unvaccinated people to quickly and easily become vaccinated for free so this won’t happen anymore. Ah well, maybe someday…

