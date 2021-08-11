CNBC asked the unvaccinated how they feel about vaccine passports – 15 sick burns

Life

Over in the US, more companies, cities and states are making it difficult for people to visit them if they can’t prove they’re fully vaccinated, and news outlet, CNBC, decided to ask the opinion of that crucial demographic – the unjabbed.

Vaccines are being required for travel — here's how unvaccinated people feel about that https://t.co/fdR2B23uVX — CNBC (@CNBC) August 10, 2021

People were a bit baffled by the angle, and the takedowns were a real tonic.

Sobriety is being required for driving – I don’t give a flying fuck how drunk drivers feel about it https://t.co/G9wCtGCmbr — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) August 10, 2021

lmao the media is gonna "both sides" us into a never ending pandemic https://t.co/bo8UKwmvDG — Ally Rose ☭, Prison & Police Abolitionist™ (@CephAllyPod) August 10, 2021

murdering campers and counselors at summer camp is illegal–here's how Jason Voorhees feels about that https://t.co/ezMbeJr9et — Brett Gallman (@brettgallman) August 10, 2021

Imagine a headline like "A fire ban is declared during this wildfire season — here's how people who want to light fires anyhow feel about that" https://t.co/who0rCuOi4 — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) August 10, 2021

"Later in the series, we'll ask a drunk guy who wears a sandwich board quoting Revelations and walks a pet alligator on a string how he feels about being barred from every Waffle House in Florida." https://t.co/35A3mAMUHz — Andrew Mueller (@andrew_mueller) August 10, 2021

At least three more big bites of dinner is being required before desert. Here's how toddlers feel about that https://t.co/R0ygKVrvGI — Nic McConnell (@NicMcC83) August 10, 2021

I hope they're so sad that they get vaccinated https://t.co/Gr4tTVabsZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 10, 2021

