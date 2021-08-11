Life

CNBC asked the unvaccinated how they feel about vaccine passports – 15 sick burns

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 11th, 2021

Over in the US, more companies, cities and states are making it difficult for people to visit them if they can’t prove they’re fully vaccinated, and news outlet, CNBC, decided to ask the opinion of that crucial demographic – the unjabbed.

People were a bit baffled by the angle, and the takedowns were a real tonic.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke