Masks, mixing and Halloween – 12 funny takes on the pandemic’s progress

Pics

At a glance, you could be forgiven for thinking the pandemic had ended, seeing as so few people are wearing masks. But the internet hasn’t been ignoring what’s going on – and these are some funny takes on it that have given us a laugh.

1.

Suddenly realising the tremendous budgetary benefits of covid on commissioning new animation. Those masks are REALLY going to cut down dialogue costs. — Jake Yapp (@jakeyapp) October 10, 2021

2.

I just wouldn’t have a festival called TRANSMIT at the moment, not even with the vowels removed.https://t.co/k6mNVHuLiZ — Tom Peck (@tompeck) October 9, 2021

3.

New evidence suggests dinosaurs had a chance to survive the catastrophe that wiped them out sixty million years ago, but they’d been persuaded that being hit by an asteroid was no worse than having the flu. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) October 11, 2021

4.

Thanks to Covid , this Halloween, the scariest costume might turn out to be that sexy nurse uniform. — Al Snow (@TheRealAlSnow) October 17, 2021

5.

Your body's natural immune system is the best defense! That's why the life expectancy of people was about 20 years old and everyone died from diarrhea 200 years ago before medical scientific innovations ruined how healthy we all were — Ken Reid (@KennethWReid) July 22, 2021

6.

Why didn’t they have the fuel shortages at the same time as lockdown when people didn’t need it so much? Things need to be coordinated a bit better. — rab livingstone (@rablivingstone) September 27, 2021

7.

Damn these covid vaccine side effects. It's been a week since I got my booster shot and I still can't shake this overall feeling of not being dead. — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) October 17, 2021

8.

Anyone else become way too comfortable with their other diseases now? I cough and someone looks at me and I’m like “oh don’t worry it’s not Covid, it’s just laryngitis”. — Felicity Ward (@felicityward) September 27, 2021

9.

bette midler’s from a distance is my pandemic theme song. — .:RiotGhoul:. (@RiotGrlErin) October 17, 2021

10.

Me: *wears glasses, facemask and hoop earrings* My ears: Yo? Should I carry your bag too? — 🦚 (@3dLooks) September 29, 2021

11.

Anyone who went through 2020 and 2021 without having a baby, getting a puppy or buying an air fryer please raise your hands!! — F&*k me is that a ghost… 🙄 (@LuLoopie) October 16, 2021

12.

Via

READ MORE

Vaccines, masks and the wisdom of Batman – 12 funny tweets about the pandemic

Image Screengrab