Vaccines, masks and the wisdom of Batman – 12 funny tweets about the pandemic

If the government had wanted to orchestrate a distraction from the Covid infection figures, they couldn’t have done a better job than by creating fuel distribution chaos – though we aren’t suggesting it was deliberate.

Petrol queues or no petrol queues, tweeters are still making jokes about the pandemic, and we’ve collected some favourites.

1.

i got the johnson & johnson vaccine and two days later i found out i was pregnant. nobody is talking about this!! do your own research on the side effects, now i gotta deal with a whole baby. — amy b (@arb) September 21, 2021

2.

Look at it this way: If you wear a mask you won't have to get your face lifted because your jaw line and jowls won't show. Think of all the money you'll save. — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) September 23, 2021

3.

Please don't worry about not being able to get food or heat your home this winter. I promise to handle this crisis every bit as well as I have handled the Covid crisis.#ToryBrexitDisaster — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) September 21, 2021

4.

every week or so I'll see an article go viral that's like "A Psychologist Explains Why You Feel Bad During The Pandemic" and I don't ever read them because I figure it's probably because of the pandemic — thomas violence (@thomas_violence) September 27, 2021

5.

saw the clip before the text and was like great a plane caught covid https://t.co/Ip20ZLaevD — Chris Boyd (@paperghost) September 23, 2021

6.

Oh Batman, how do you always know? pic.twitter.com/2yJYT1QT4X — Chris (@_Papaglitch_) September 23, 2021

7.

They’ve found Nicki Minaj’s cousin & given him a part in panto in Glasgow this Xmas pic.twitter.com/xLN6cD9ug8 — Sanjeev Kohli (@govindajeggy) September 22, 2021

8.

antivaxxers are like “i don’t trust vaccines, the founding fathers weren’t vaccinated and they lived to the ripe old age of 35” — Adam (@adamgreattweet) September 20, 2021

9.

Anyway, some good news: I have a friend at the FDA. He told me in confidence, they’re going to start sneaking the vaccine into salad dressing. — MKupperman (@MKupperman) September 25, 2021

10.

Beginning of the pandemic vs now pic.twitter.com/mMZFzcrS0B — Darth Vader (@DepressedDarth) September 21, 2021

11.

Yesterday took PCR test. Swabbed tonsils and removed sliver of pizza. Today I'm officially positive for Covid with extra cheese. — Andy White Comedian (@AndyJWhite) September 24, 2021

12.

If the government actually wanted to put the COVID vaccine in food to get maga to take it, salad would not be the food of choice. https://t.co/mN0IvofTDh — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) September 22, 2021

