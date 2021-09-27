Twitter

Vaccines, masks and the wisdom of Batman – 12 funny tweets about the pandemic

Poke Staff. Updated September 27th, 2021

If the government had wanted to orchestrate a distraction from the Covid infection figures, they couldn’t have done a better job than by creating fuel distribution chaos – though we aren’t suggesting it was deliberate.

Petrol queues or no petrol queues, tweeters are still making jokes about the pandemic, and we’ve collected some favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

READ MORE

Coughing, lockdown and Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s balls – 12 more pandemic jokes

Image @DepressedVader

More from the Poke