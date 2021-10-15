This forensic takedown of a wannabe scammer is simply epic

Weird World

You can react one of two ways when someone tries to scam. You can either hit delete or you can take a bit of time to give the scammer a taste of their own medicine.

Actually, make that three ways, because over on Imgur someone called chillirobot didn’t take just a bit of time, they spent a whole hour and a half doing this.

And it’s epic stuff.

Flippin’ timewasters, right?

And just three of the comments it prompted.

‘I’m still laughing at 10 Downing St.’

boneh3ad ‘Thank.’

DrewBerg ‘Candy Crush credit got an audible guffaw. Good job. Hope you had fun.’

OnlyUpvoteComments

Source Imgur chillirobot H/T BoredPanda