Somebody has perfect timing – but it’s not the kid
If there was ever proof that a parent sees their offspring through special eyes, it’s this video, originally posted by @erinlynesmith in August
@motivation
It went viral again after being shared recently by @Motivation, though it frankly doesn’t seem particularly motivational to us.
It probably depends on the sport.
To prove that only pride was hurt, here’s the full original.
@erinlynesmith
That one time I said my 7 year old is gonna be a pro athlete ##ringdoorbell ##ohnonononoo ##ohno ##fypシ ##WelcomeBack ##fail
“Think fast!”
Source @erinlynesmith H/T Motivation Image Screengrab