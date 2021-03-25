This reporter’s basketball shot went viral after her awkwardly premature celebration
The National Collegiate Athletic Association basketball tournament, known as March Madness, was the setting for an awkward live moment that’s gone viral.
Reporter Anna Hoffman took the compulsory shot for any journalist doing a piece to camera about basketbball, and it went really well – at first.
That's March Madness for you folks… don't ever celebrate too soon #livetv #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/hYHqoBiFXI
— Anna Hoffman (@AnnaHoffmanTV) March 20, 2021
We’re all cringing for her.
This is great. When did you find out you hadn't made it.
— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 20, 2021
Not until I heard the anchor say “great job Anna you almost made that shot” so basically wayyyy after my celebration 😂
— Anna Hoffman (@AnnaHoffmanTV) March 20, 2021
People had thoughts – including questions.
Whyd he let her go on in that dream space like that? Should’ve set her straight 🥲 pic.twitter.com/4FfrOHWXYh
— Lonnie Marts IIV (@LonnieIIV) March 20, 2021
Funniest part of the video is the guy on the right, who watched the ball the entire time but still pretended like it went in https://t.co/7UXtj3OBFo
— Kyle Morel (@TotallyKyle13) March 20, 2021
This is gold, and I expect to see this for decades to come whenever a relevant moment occurs– no matter the sport. https://t.co/4p2Z6o2TTm
— Rob Cotnam (@robcotnam) March 21, 2021
Let this be a lesson to us all. https://t.co/UlMS7Lzhxv
— Andrew (@StatBoyDrew) March 20, 2021
Every day of my life, in one Tweet…. https://t.co/t6iRs5JUEZ
— LegalDogma (@LegalDogma) March 20, 2021
There’s a bigger lesson to learn than the one about celebrating too soon.
Always watch out for mf’s like this in your circle. They be the worst ones! pic.twitter.com/f6MrDf8dw6
— D Rossy (@GoldBloodedSav) March 20, 2021
In Anna’s defence, we think she was robbed.
In all fairness, dude's shot may have pushed her ball from entering basket pic.twitter.com/JUYQLg8vB3
— JeSuisCH🏒BleuBlancRouge (@HabsHappy) March 22, 2021
