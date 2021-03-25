Videos

This reporter’s basketball shot went viral after her awkwardly premature celebration

Poke Staff. Updated March 25th, 2021

The National Collegiate Athletic Association basketball tournament, known as March Madness, was the setting for an awkward live moment that’s gone viral.

Reporter Anna Hoffman took the compulsory shot for any journalist doing a piece to camera about basketbball, and it went really well – at first.

We’re all cringing for her.

People had thoughts – including questions.

There’s a bigger lesson to learn than the one about celebrating too soon.

In Anna’s defence, we think she was robbed.

