Videos

This hilarious takedown of every irritating bank ad you’ve ever seen is brilliantly done

John Plunkett. Updated October 14th, 2021

This might be the funniest 60 seconds you spend today, a fabulous takedown of every irritating bank ad you’ve ever seen, done by comedian, actor and writer, Seán Burke.

It’s so well done it’s going to make us smile every time we see a real bank ad from now on. And there’s surely no greater public service than that …

Fabulously done and (at the time of writing) watched by 1.3 million people. That’s a lot of interest.

In short …

And if you don’t already follow @SeanBurkeShow on Twitter here and Instagram over here.

Source Twitter @SeanBurkeShow