This hilarious takedown of every irritating bank ad you’ve ever seen is brilliantly done

Videos

This might be the funniest 60 seconds you spend today, a fabulous takedown of every irritating bank ad you’ve ever seen, done by comedian, actor and writer, Seán Burke.

It’s so well done it’s going to make us smile every time we see a real bank ad from now on. And there’s surely no greater public service than that …

Fabulously done and (at the time of writing) watched by 1.3 million people. That’s a lot of interest.

Genuinely did a spit-take on this one. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ehSWMYhmay — Tony Cantwell (@tonyhorror) October 13, 2021

A spit-take, the highest comedic honour🏅🙏🏻 — Seán Burke (@SeanBurkeShow) October 14, 2021

I read this poster every day before eating some morning human food. — Seán Burke (@SeanBurkeShow) October 13, 2021

9/10. You forgot to add in the unnecessary kicking of a football back to some kids and unsolicited waving at members of the local community. — Matthew Jean-Pierre (@therealemjaypea) October 13, 2021

Why don't you come into the branch and we can hash it out face to face — Aidan Fitzmaurice (@FancyVegasPro) October 13, 2021

Hi Aidan! Thank you so much for your feedback, that's a great idea. Here at ABC Bank we always enjoy (Checks notes) human interaction. — Seán Burke (@SeanBurkeShow) October 13, 2021

In short …

And if you don’t already follow @SeanBurkeShow on Twitter here and Instagram over here.

READ MORE

Aisling Bea had the best response to people criticising her accent in the new Home Alone film

Source Twitter @SeanBurkeShow