Aisling Bea had the best response to people criticising her accent in the new Home Alone film

Aisling Bea had the very best response to people who complained about her accent in the new Home Alone movie.

The comedian, actor and writer took to Twitter after people questioned why the Irish star was speaking with an English accent in the just-released trailer for Home Sweet Home Alone.

In one month, holiday hijinks arrive with the premiere of #HomeSweetHomeAlone. 🎄 Start streaming the Original Movie on #DisneyPlusDay, November 12. pic.twitter.com/t1NXDCe8Aa — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 12, 2021

And her response was perfect.

It is also not a true crime documentary about a Mother who leaves her son alone to fend for himself, because if it was I would be in jail. #HomeSweetHomeAlone @disneyplus pic.twitter.com/zO1JJe8GIk — Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) October 12, 2021

Here are just three of the things people were saying about it.

From the reaction to this you would think Aisling Bea was the first Irish actor ever to do an English accent in the entire history of cinema https://t.co/qDidcMUiOT — Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) October 12, 2021

I didnt think it was possible to fall in love with you any more but…here we are — Megan❤❤❤ (@Megzz1503) October 12, 2021

Bewildered to see Aisling Bea – a professional actor – is still trending for doing an accent other than her own in a film. As James Monaco said “actors play roles. Stars play themselves”. Ergo, the internet has decided Aisling is a bonus fide movie ⭐️ — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) October 12, 2021

