Celebrity

Dean Cain thinks making Superman bisexual is ‘bandwagoning’ – 11 heroic takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 13th, 2021

In new stories from DC Comics for the ‘Superman: Son of Kal-El’ series, the son of Clark Kent, environmental activist Jon Kent, will begin a romantic relationship with his male friend.

Tom Taylor, who is writing the series, spoke to the New York Times about the development, which was announced on Coming Out Day.

Many people were really pleased with the news.

Others were really not pleased.


Via

One of those not pleased was former Superman actor and huge supporter of Trump, Dean Cain, who spoke to Fox & Friends – of course he did.

‘They said it’s a bold new direction, I say they’re bandwagoning.’

This is what tweeters thought of his accusation.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Whoever was tweeting for Funny Or Die pointed out an absurdity.

via Gfycat

READ MORE

Dean Cain’s and Brian McFadden’s reactions to Egg Boy had everyone shell-shocked – the 14 best takedowns

Source The Hollywood Reporter Image Screengrab