Dean Cain thinks making Superman bisexual is ‘bandwagoning’ – 11 heroic takedowns

In new stories from DC Comics for the ‘Superman: Son of Kal-El’ series, the son of Clark Kent, environmental activist Jon Kent, will begin a romantic relationship with his male friend.

Tom Taylor, who is writing the series, spoke to the New York Times about the development, which was announced on Coming Out Day.

I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes. Today, #Superman, the strongest superhero on the planet, comes out as bisexual. I chatted to @georgegustines at the @nytimes about what's coming for Jon Kent.https://t.co/rcIYLXl7FB — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) October 11, 2021

Many people were really pleased with the news.

Comics experts said that there was something particularly momentous about Superman coming out.

“It is not Northstar, who your aunt has never heard of…It’s not Tasmanian Devil. It is Superman." https://t.co/FFDYe8mRrz — carolynryan 🏳️‍🌈🏓 (@carolynryan) October 11, 2021

Why would the ultimate man NOT be bisexual https://t.co/DcTToSp5ZP — manny (@manny_oe) October 12, 2021

I became a Superman fan as a kid because I related to him. An immigrant, a sense of justice, and a secret identity. His son, Jon Kent is coming out in the comics. I’m proud of @DCComics & @TomTaylorMade for giving young LGBTQ+ people a hero of their own. https://t.co/Sd4n9W9471 — RoBOOert 👻 Garcia 🎃 (@RobertGarcia) October 12, 2021

Haven't the heart to tell Nigel Farage that Superman…. is a fictional character pic.twitter.com/4DqUh9epBq — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 12, 2021

When will all of this nonsense end? Year 2050: “Superman” is now “SuperThey” we cannot assume the gender of the fictional character. Who watches a superhero movie and says “why isn’t he gay”.. You watch a superhero movie for entertainment. Not everything is about sexuality. — Christian & Maria (@ChristianNMaria) October 11, 2021

One of those not pleased was former Superman actor and huge supporter of Trump, Dean Cain, who spoke to Fox & Friends – of course he did.

‘They said it’s a bold new direction, I say they’re bandwagoning.’

Former “Lois & Clark” Superman actor @RealDeanCain reacts to the latest twist in the Superman saga. https://t.co/3LUvBMx3VU — Fox & Friends First (@FoxFriendsFirst) October 12, 2021

This is what tweeters thought of his accusation.

If Dean Cain is mad about Superman being bisexual we should probably make a gay Hercules and a trans Chachi just so we can upset Kevin Sorbo and Scott Baio too. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 12, 2021

Dean Cain was actually thrilled about this news, because it meant he'd get work being Professionally Angry this week. Kevin Sorbo is praying someone makes a Gay Hercules movie so he can keep his house out of foreclosure. https://t.co/M9W8ORGz8N — Have You Seen The Ghost Of Sean (@StorySlug) October 12, 2021

If Dean Cain wants me to stop being mean to him on Twitter he shouldn’t make it so easy. https://t.co/rz0JEeLsrP — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) October 12, 2021

Dean Cain is just confused & it's a phase that will pass. https://t.co/jh8Yi8c1Aw — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) October 12, 2021

Oh fuck off. Straight isn’t “default” anymore. If a character can be straight in a comic book without groans, they can be queer. Fuck out of here with this “think of the children” mentality, it’s 2021. Also you’re the worst Superman and I’ve seen Nic Cage in the costume. https://t.co/RzfP4fs2c0 — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) October 12, 2021

List of best Superman actors:

1. Christopher Reeves

2. Henry Cavill

3. Tyler Hoechlin

4. Tom Welling

5. Brandon Routh

…..

1014. Dean Cain pic.twitter.com/mhyc65yDTg — Bobby D. (@rwdjr37) October 12, 2021

If your decision makes Dean Cain mad, you're doing it right. https://t.co/7yIQ5o8ja7 — TED▾ALIVE (aka BRAINTED) (@tedgeoghegan) October 12, 2021

At this very moment, so many young adults are googling "Dean Cain" to find out what that is. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 12, 2021

Very bold and brave of Dean Cain to think we care what he thinks. 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/uXoWC8zEgD — Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@iWatchiAm) October 12, 2021

The Dean Cain Rule: if Dean Cain hates it, Clark Kent would probably love it. https://t.co/F1k0xgzcli — Ant 🎃All Hallows Eve💀 (@AGramuglia) October 12, 2021

If I were in charge of the Superman property, I would have made him bi SPECIFICALLY to upset Dean Cain. https://t.co/csoXf3Fj9w — conseQuences for GQP traitors (@evoweb) October 12, 2021

Whoever was tweeting for Funny Or Die pointed out an absurdity.

wait, there are people who can’t believe superman is bi but they have no problem believing he just puts on glasses and nobody recognizes him? — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) October 12, 2021

