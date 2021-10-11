This student’s NSFW message for these anti-vaxxers is making everyone’s day better

Science

It seems to be increasingly a thing for anti-vaxxers to try to intimidate pupils outside of school gates.

And this particular student’s NSFW response went wildly viral on Twitter and made everyone’s day better.

#Antivaxxer at Pacific Palisades High School: “Protect your body. Find out how dangerous these experimental vaccines are.” High School Kid: “Fuck off.” pic.twitter.com/4ZGbiNFIXC — Sky Spider (@SkySpider_) October 8, 2021

Stick it on the national curriculum.

Kid tells an anti-vaxxer to f*ck off and he’s now my hero pic.twitter.com/O794M4OFXE — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) October 9, 2021

OK, I now see the point of having children. https://t.co/wj6OiL5rKD — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) October 11, 2021

lol hero! it is really bad when the kids are more mature than the adults yikes — sam (@samiamsamh) October 9, 2021

He stopped her dead in her tracks. She had to regroup and remember why she was even there. If this was my kid: pic.twitter.com/u9cL1ds7lb — #7FiguresLife (@7figureslife) October 9, 2021

I fucking love this generation. My kids are between 12 and 17 and they are all amazing and take no shit. — Chanandler Bong (@amyisquitebusy) October 9, 2021

Guy holding a sign that says “My child my choice,” but they are trying to tell other parents kids what to do. 🙄 — David Villa #RaiderNation (@davevilla81) October 9, 2021

Adults harassing children on their way to school. Don’t these people have jobs? — Jemez Stargazer (@JemezStargazer) October 9, 2021

Would you really want them as coworkers? — RoLynn (@16RoLynn) October 11, 2021

And finally, this.

Sometimes the very best takedowns are also the simplest

Source Twitter @SkySpider_