A Times columnist said Brits ‘secretly enjoy the chance to show some Blitz spirit’ – 13 on-target responses

To the Times, where columnist Clare Foges has been highlighting the upside to shortages of fuel, shortages of food and all that other day-to-day stuff that suddenly seems to be in short supply.

But what was that upside, we hear at least one of you asking right now. Foges, former speechwriter to David Cameron, suggested that many people ‘secretly enjoy the chance to show some Blitz spirit’.

And here’s just a snippet of what she had to say (courtesy of @TobyonTV over on Twitter).

It generated no shortage of attention as you might imagine, and here are our favourite things people said in response.

Blitz spirit? Many get uppity at the thought of putting on a mask. pic.twitter.com/KPIcHCyU9q — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) October 11, 2021

who doesn't secretly enjoy the camaraderie of searching for food & having no heating pic.twitter.com/ASHEEAuZwK — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) October 11, 2021

2016: Brexit will improve your lives

2021: Look we all secretly love being bombed- pic.twitter.com/oQ2d3KLqUg — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 11, 2021

My mum demonstrated her 'Blitz spirit' as a six year old child, by being in the actual Blitz, and crawling for her life through glass and rubble while her terrified father searched frantically for his children. History repeats itself; once as horror, twice as a convenient op-ed. — Stephen McGann💙 (@StephenMcGann) October 11, 2021

'Many secretly enjoy the chance to show some Blitz spirit' Having financial struggles in your life isn't some kind of fun adventure or kooky thought experiment. Posh weirdos. It's not cosplay or a kink. As a great man once said: 'If you called your dad he could stop it all yeah' https://t.co/BiCb56YrRk — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) October 11, 2021

This creepy-ass Blitz fetish that saturates Britain was programmed in: if you were a child between the 50s and 90s, think of the sitcoms, dramas, movies, songs – and even playground games – about war that we soaked up. The UK is suffering from a mass cultural personality disorder — NeilMackay (@NeilMackay) October 11, 2021

"Many secretly enjoy the chance to show some Blitz spirit." What utter powdered eggs. pic.twitter.com/QLvPVtpKmj — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 11, 2021

Yeah, the only people who ‘secretly enjoy the chance to show some blitz spirit’ are those whose wealth and privilege shields them from the worst effects of the ruinous shit they waved through, so that what is life or death for the poor is a fun WW2 cosplaying experience for them. pic.twitter.com/f1h1pMLsZs — Max Morgan 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) October 11, 2021

Rent a flat above a shop

Cut your hair and get a job

Smoke some fags and play some pool

Pretend you never went to school pic.twitter.com/23JajB04hk — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) October 11, 2021

The Luftwaffle continues. More blitz spirit bullshit around Brexit. The UK has turned war and nostalgia into the creepiest fetish imaginable pic.twitter.com/VWif8tBNl9 — NeilMackay (@NeilMackay) October 11, 2021

Actually having learned a lot about the war over the years, I decided long ago that at not point did I ever want a chance to display 'blitz spirit'. In-fact, unashamedly, I want my life to comfortable, safe, relatively easy and free of want. Is it just me? — Ben Kelly (@TheScepticIsle) October 11, 2021

I find it hard to believe that the line in the leader of an article in today’s Times about what could potentially be a very difficult winter, reading “many secretly enjoy the chance to show some Blitz spirit” was written or reviewed by anyone who’s ever been hard up in any way. — Daniel Sugarman (@Daniel_Sugarman) October 11, 2021

I’m always proudest of our ballsy Blitz spirit champions when I see them in a snivelling, apoplectic rage because they have to wear a face mask that might save lives. That’s the real grit of Dunkirk right there. Try a gas mask (like your grandparents), you war-fetishising freaks — NeilMackay (@NeilMackay) October 11, 2021

To conclude …

at last, a chance to enjoy some Blitz spirit pic.twitter.com/yAW6D9zmIi — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) October 11, 2021

Source The Times Image BBC