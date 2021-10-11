Pics

A Times columnist said Brits ‘secretly enjoy the chance to show some Blitz spirit’ – 13 on-target responses

Updated October 11th, 2021

To the Times, where columnist Clare Foges has been highlighting the upside to shortages of fuel, shortages of food and all that other day-to-day stuff that suddenly seems to be in short supply.

But what was that upside, we hear at least one of you asking right now. Foges, former speechwriter to David Cameron, suggested that many people ‘secretly enjoy the chance to show some Blitz spirit’.

And here’s just a snippet of what she had to say (courtesy of @TobyonTV over on Twitter).

It generated no shortage of attention as you might imagine, and here are our favourite things people said in response.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

To conclude …

