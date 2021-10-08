Life

This Lord of the Rings fore-edge painting is simply magical

Poke Staff. Updated October 8th, 2021

Artist Brianna – Bri Marie Paints, on her social media – creates stunning works of art on the fore edges of books, hiding her masterpieces alongside the gilding, leaving them to be revealed when the pages reach a certain angle.

Her most recent piece is this stunning enhancement of an already beautiful copy of Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings.

TikTok users were understandably stunned by her talent.

@addictedtofandoms was clearly very impressed.

If they like it, then they should have put a ring on it.

Because we can’t get enough of this, here she is showing a few more of her paintings.

You can find links to her other social media here, and we strongly recommend you do.

