This Lord of the Rings fore-edge painting is simply magical

Artist Brianna – Bri Marie Paints, on her social media – creates stunning works of art on the fore edges of books, hiding her masterpieces alongside the gilding, leaving them to be revealed when the pages reach a certain angle.

Her most recent piece is this stunning enhancement of an already beautiful copy of Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings.

TikTok users were understandably stunned by her talent.

@addictedtofandoms was clearly very impressed.

If they like it, then they should have put a ring on it.

Because we can’t get enough of this, here she is showing a few more of her paintings.

You can find links to her other social media here, and we strongly recommend you do.

Source Bri Marie Paints Image Screengrab