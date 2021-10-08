This Lord of the Rings fore-edge painting is simply magical
Artist Brianna – Bri Marie Paints, on her social media – creates stunning works of art on the fore edges of books, hiding her masterpieces alongside the gilding, leaving them to be revealed when the pages reach a certain angle.
Her most recent piece is this stunning enhancement of an already beautiful copy of Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings.
@brimariepaints
Lord of the Rings hidden fore edge painting ##foreedgepainting ##lordoftherings ##lotr ##fellowshipofthering ##twotowers ##thelordoftherings
TikTok users were understandably stunned by her talent.
@addictedtofandoms was clearly very impressed.
If they like it, then they should have put a ring on it.
Because we can’t get enough of this, here she is showing a few more of her paintings.
@brimariepaints
Fore edge painting. ##foreedgepainting ##harrypotter ##booktok ##neildegrassetyson ##tokillamockingbird ##aliceinwonderland ##magical ##surprise ##wonderland
You can find links to her other social media here, and we strongly recommend you do.
