This hilarious ‘work of art’ in a Dublin pub is simply next level stuff

Videos

This very clever ‘work of art’ spotted in a Dublin pub has gone viral because it’s just so funny. And entirely relatable, alas.

It was shared by Redditor grimtorn and here are just a few of the things people said about it.

‘Imagine seeing this after a few pints.’ ObsidianUnicorn ‘I would bring a new person here just to have a group of people say they’re crazy and the painting isn’t moving lol.’ getmeapuppers ‘I’m sober right now and I thought I was seeing things …’ jmcatm0m16

And just in case you were wondering …

‘This is a Guinness ad, pretty common in tourist pubs in Ireland the last few years. (it’s a TV in a picture frame, if that wasn’t obvious) ‘There are a few loops, where he winks at you, reads the paper, fixes his wig, does his nails etc. and then a Guiness logo at the end and the loop starts again.’ ramblerandgambler

Last word to this person.

‘Have you noticed how his eyes seem to follow you round the room?’ HarryVaDerchie

READ MORE

This dog trying to be sneaky is very funny and absolutely adorable

Source Reddit u/grimtorn YouTube