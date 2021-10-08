Entertainment

The Daily Show explaining how Brexit caused the fuel crisis is one minute very well spent

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 8th, 2021

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah summarised the chain of events from Brexit to EU workers leaving to the shortage of HGV drivers to the current fuel crisis, and he did it with savage humour – oh, and a British accent.

Eat your heart out, Dick Van Dyke.

It can surely be no accident that he chose the name Nigel. Can it? CAN IT?

via Gfycat

“Okay, all the immigrants are gone. Do you want the job now?”

This was Twitter’s verdict.

To put it another way –

READ MORE

The best reactions to the ‘not a fuel shortage’ fuel shortage and visas for HGV drivers

Source The Daily Show Image Screengrab