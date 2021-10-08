The Daily Show explaining how Brexit caused the fuel crisis is one minute very well spent

Entertainment

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah summarised the chain of events from Brexit to EU workers leaving to the shortage of HGV drivers to the current fuel crisis, and he did it with savage humour – oh, and a British accent.

Shortages of truck drivers in Britain are leaving people to wonder whether they hate the idea of immigrants or the immigrants themselves. pic.twitter.com/7wVXZXQ9a6 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 1, 2021

Eat your heart out, Dick Van Dyke.

It can surely be no accident that he chose the name Nigel. Can it? CAN IT?

via Gfycat

“Okay, all the immigrants are gone. Do you want the job now?”

This was Twitter’s verdict.

I genuinely don’t know whether to laugh or cry about what Brexit and Conservative voters have done to my home, a country I used to love and believe in . — Chris 🏳️‍🌈🔸 (@chrisbrighton10) October 2, 2021

Off to Bristol in a minute. Before I go, this is for the little Shi*** Brexiteer who explained to me how Brexit is NOT to blame for shortages but how the EU and people like me are. You know, us foreigners still here, 'using our fuel and eating our food'! Yep 👇🏿 https://t.co/ucCREgewqH pic.twitter.com/keiuWb8lVN — Historian (@OlivetteOtele) October 4, 2021

And people said there wasn't a Brexit benefit – look how much material we're giving talk show hosts! And the joy for the EU and former colonies who are openly laughing at the UK thanks to Brexiters and Tory voters! Life is good. https://t.co/NqTTTrB0mj — Lorna_TVeditor (@Lorna_TVeditor) October 3, 2021

To put it another way –

The county that elected Trump is laughing at the UK. It doesn't get much more embarrassing… https://t.co/n2eztfnWRp — Simon C (@SimonC43174444) October 2, 2021

Source The Daily Show Image Screengrab