Videos

Ian Hislop’s glorious takedown of Priti Patel went viral all over again and you can’t watch it enough

Poke Staff. Updated October 6th, 2021

Not the first time we’ve featured this moment from back in the day, but it’s one of those moments which will surely never age.

It’s Ian Hislop’s glorious takedown of Priti Patel over capital punishment on Question Time which was sent trending again after the Home Secretary’s speech at the Conservative party conference.

If you haven’t seen it already you’re in for a treat, and if you have then you’ll know it bears repeated viewing.

Never gets old.

READ MORE

22 comically dumb customers to make your day better (just so long as you’re not serving them)

Source Twitter @BorisJohnson_MP