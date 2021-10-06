Ian Hislop’s glorious takedown of Priti Patel went viral all over again and you can’t watch it enough

Videos

Not the first time we’ve featured this moment from back in the day, but it’s one of those moments which will surely never age.

It’s Ian Hislop’s glorious takedown of Priti Patel over capital punishment on Question Time which was sent trending again after the Home Secretary’s speech at the Conservative party conference.

If you haven’t seen it already you’re in for a treat, and if you have then you’ll know it bears repeated viewing.

While Priti Patel is trending, let us remember her flawless argument in defence of the death penalty.#CPC21 pic.twitter.com/tRMynugRHg — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 5, 2021

Never gets old.

Never loved Ian Hislop more https://t.co/l35Y3AsYlB — BLM #MakeArtWithUs *NAWFF* 😈➰👩‍🦽➰😈 (@LexioftheDSC) October 6, 2021

Is it just me, or does anyone else think that we ended up with the wrong bloke off 'Have I Got News For You' in government? — Ian Turner (@IanTurner44) October 5, 2021

This is excellent from Ian Hislop https://t.co/ZEmU4E4KZM — Andy Longshaw (@andylongshaw) October 5, 2021

I've seen this clip plenty of times before, and the scariest part is that I'm sure Patel came away from the exchange still believing her position was entirely reasonable and considered. — Captain Frank Bastard 👀 Гэри Миллс (@GaryMills101) October 5, 2021

Any chance we could have Ian Hislop run the country for a while? https://t.co/ufxBfDWjFN — R.pert — forrin despondent (@R00pert) October 6, 2021

