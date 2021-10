Life

It turns out that not only is the customer not always right, they can also be wrong, very wrong indeed.

And if you were unfortunate enough to have to deal with any of these 22 very dumb customers, then our commiserations.

For everyone else it makes for a very funny read. And maximum facepalm, obviously.

1.

(via)

2.

(via)

3.

(via)

4.

(via)

5.

(via)

6.



(via)

7.

(via)

8.



(via)

9.

(via)

10.

(via)

11.

(via)