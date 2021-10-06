Friendly Fires’ NSFW response to Boris Johnson using their music hit all the right notes

Politics

Indie band Friendly Fires had the best response to Boris Johnson walking onto the stage at the Tory party conference to their song, Blue Cassette.

The group – probably best known for Jump in the Pool – took to Twitter to point out that no, they hadn’t been asked for their permission and no, they wouldn’t have given it.

And then they went a little bit further than that, and it went viral after hitting all the right notes.

And here’s the response in full.

Boom.

God I wish there was a more powerful button than retweet! Love it lads — Danny B (@cromulentdb) October 6, 2021

Great response, well done lads. The audacity of them. — DT #KroenkeOut (@RLDTx) October 6, 2021

And also this.

Really do hope they're not just working through the 'songs that start with the word 'Blue'' catalogue… https://t.co/BYnTUIt7IF — Public Service Broadcasting (@PSB_HQ) October 6, 2021

To conclude …

