Politics

Friendly Fires’ NSFW response to Boris Johnson using their music hit all the right notes

Poke Staff. Updated October 6th, 2021

Indie band Friendly Fires had the best response to Boris Johnson walking onto the stage at the Tory party conference to their song, Blue Cassette.

The group – probably best known for Jump in the Pool – took to Twitter to point out that no, they hadn’t been asked for their permission and no, they wouldn’t have given it.

And then they went a little bit further than that, and it went viral after hitting all the right notes.

And here’s the response in full.

Boom.

And also this.

To conclude …

READ MORE

Dominic Raab doesn’t know what misogyny means – 13 favourite responses he probably won’t get either

Source Twitter @FriendlyFires