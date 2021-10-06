Dominic Raab doesn’t know what misogyny means – 13 favourite responses he probably won’t understand either

News

In a government not exactly bursting with bright lights it can be tricky to pinpoint exactly which Cabinet minister boasts the dimmest wattage.

So-called deputy prime minister Dominic Raab was making a good case for himself today after he appeared on BBC Breakfast and appeared not to know what misogyny means.

The clip went viral after it was shared by @@JimMFelton over on Twitter and, well, have a watch for yourself.

“Misogyny is absolutely wrong, whether it’s a man against a woman, or a woman against a man” pic.twitter.com/fTmPWkb9VU — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 6, 2021

And if there was ever a more accurate snapshot of the state we’re in right now – and why we’re in it – it was surely this, when BBC Breakfast presenter Sally Nugent had to help the deputy prime minister with his key stage two vocabulary.

Reassuring scenes on #BBCBreakfast as Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has the dictionary definition of misogyny read out to him pic.twitter.com/fLMBiMoPJd — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) October 6, 2021

Is this a good time to remind everyone that Raab is also Boris Johnson’s justice secretary?

Took us right back to when Raab, then in charge of Brexit, admitted he hadn’t realised quite how important Dover was for UK trade.

His latest interview went just as viral as you’d imagine and here are our favourite things people were saying about it (and him).

1.

Nothing says 'We're getting tough on misogyny' better than not knowing what the word means. https://t.co/iBPbtnq4L3 — Michael🌱 Ⓥ #FBPE (@changed_gear) October 6, 2021

2.

A lot of you are calling him “a thick fucking pie in a suit he borrowed from his pie dad” which is very misogynistic — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 6, 2021

3.

This joke would have been thrown out of a writers room for making the character look too unrealistically dumb https://t.co/zNQPb68iS1 — Zing Tsjeng (@misszing) October 6, 2021

4.

Give me strength. Not sure why I'd be surprised he's got form of knowing the square root of naff all. https://t.co/TEcYAr93CM — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) October 6, 2021

5.

“Coming to Britain is a privilege that carries responsibilities. One of those is to learn enough English to get by in the community.” pic.twitter.com/u3wEWdy5tX — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 6, 2021

6.

Ah yes. Anti-male misogyny, which has women murdering male police officers, girls slipping date rape drugs into blokes’ drinks and men looking nervously over their shoulders on dark streets alarmed by the sound of stilettos. https://t.co/lUM4ScvehP — David Aaronovitch (@DAaronovitch) October 6, 2021

7.

Raab here showing that rare combination of pure disinterest & unconcealed stupidity. Impressive. Hopefully an aide with a dictionary will update him later. https://t.co/uwYkPHzLOi — Phlegm Clandango (@Cain_Unable) October 6, 2021

8.

Yeah, durr Dom, if it's against a man it's called Mrogyny. https://t.co/0WQx5Xb7CA — Adam Macqueen (@adam_macqueen) October 6, 2021

9.

It’s people like him deciding for us whether misogyny should be made a hate crime… *punches a wall* https://t.co/KkjEvxQwUB — Rachel Parris (@rachelparris) October 6, 2021

10.

Dominic Raab is also against animal cruelty, whether it's humans being cruel to animals, or animals being cruel to humans. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) October 6, 2021

11.

With Dominic Raab you can tell he’s not just doing this as an act, he is genuinely just this much of a dunce https://t.co/3iQZfQ9vwL — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) October 6, 2021

12.

I'm not saying Dominic Raab is stupid, but one time he was a plus one on a wedding invitation so he turned up an hour late. — Phlegm Clandango (@Cain_Unable) October 6, 2021

13.

Today, thanks to Dominic Raab's brave intervention, may we finally acknowledge that it's #NotAllWomen — Frances Weetman (@francesweetman) October 6, 2021

And also this, very much this.

If Diane Abbot had said this it would be front page news. — Aaren Der Gomez (@ARandomGeezer) October 6, 2021

And that, my friend, is how mysogyny works. — Helen (@HelenCrosier) October 6, 2021

And just in case you wanted to enjoy the interview in full …

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab MP was asked on #BBCBreakfast whether he believed misogyny should be treated as a hate crime. He said “misogyny is absolutely wrong whether it’s a man against a woman, or a woman against a man”https://t.co/RIWo6f2kXN pic.twitter.com/8RGrwhlnnF — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) October 6, 2021

