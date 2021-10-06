News

Dominic Raab doesn’t know what misogyny means – 13 favourite responses he probably won’t understand either

John Plunkett. Updated October 6th, 2021

In a government not exactly bursting with bright lights it can be tricky to pinpoint exactly which Cabinet minister boasts the dimmest wattage.

So-called deputy prime minister Dominic Raab was making a good case for himself today after he appeared on BBC Breakfast and appeared not to know what misogyny means.

The clip went viral after it was shared by @@JimMFelton over on Twitter and, well, have a watch for yourself.

And if there was ever a more accurate snapshot of the state we’re in right now – and why we’re in it – it was surely this, when BBC Breakfast presenter Sally Nugent had to help the deputy prime minister with his key stage two vocabulary.

Is this a good time to remind everyone that Raab is also Boris Johnson’s justice secretary?

Took us right back to when Raab, then in charge of Brexit, admitted he hadn’t realised quite how important Dover was for UK trade.

His latest interview went just as viral as you’d imagine and here are our favourite things people were saying about it (and him).

And also this, very much this.

And just in case you wanted to enjoy the interview in full …

Source Twitter @JimMFelton @BBCBreakfast