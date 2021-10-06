Cassetteboy’s fabulous takedown of Boris Johnson might be his best yet

Videos

The great @Cassetteboy has done many memorable videos in the past and this one is up there with the very best.

It’s Cassetteboy vs Boris Johnson 2021 in which the so-called prime minister lists his many achievements on the day he’s due to deliver his speech to the Conservative party conference.

And it’s simply fabulous.

So funny and so, so clever.

Genius genius genius https://t.co/Gz7dGQ8fd3 — Pete McKee (@PeteMcKee) October 6, 2021

I hit retweet so hard I nearly put my thumb through the screen — Crowby (@iCrowby) October 6, 2021

I think this might be the best one yet. https://t.co/qVPRU6DLBI — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) October 6, 2021

Here, have them all. Brilliant stuff. pic.twitter.com/fIR9FcptWF — Mark Amies (@Superfast72) October 6, 2021

Too funny, shame it's word for word true as well! 😂🤬 — Braders 🇪🇺🚴‍♀️☮️👩‍🦽💙🌹 (@Braders8_GTTO) October 6, 2021

In the unlikely event you don’t already ollow @Cassetteboy on Twitter here or on YouTube over here.

Source Twitter @Cassetteboy