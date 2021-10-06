Videos

Cassetteboy’s fabulous takedown of Boris Johnson might be his best yet

John Plunkett. Updated October 6th, 2021

The great @Cassetteboy has done many memorable videos in the past and this one is up there with the very best.

It’s Cassetteboy vs Boris Johnson 2021 in which the so-called prime minister lists his many achievements on the day he’s due to deliver his speech to the Conservative party conference.

And it’s simply fabulous.

So funny and so, so clever.

In the unlikely event you don’t already ollow @Cassetteboy on Twitter here or on YouTube over here.

Source Twitter @Cassetteboy