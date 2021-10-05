Politics

People loved GMB’s ‘gotcha’ of a Tory MP who had ‘no idea’ where Boris Johnson was

John Plunkett. Updated October 5th, 2021

ITV’s Good Morning Britain went viral today for this interview with Tory MP Kit Malthouse from the Conservative party conference in Manchester.

The crime and policing minister was telling Susanna Reid and co-presenter Alastair Campbell how honest Boris Johnson is and Reid had a question for him.

Here’s what happened next.

Boom.

Johnson hasn’t been on GMB for 1,563 days now, so no wonder the ITV show likes to keep an eye out for him.

And here are just a few of the things that people said about it.

And because so many people were talking about the crew, @susannareid100 gave credit where it was due.

Just in the interests of balance and all that.

And finally, this!

READ MORE

This restaurant’s exasperated takedown of entitled customers is fabulously done

Source Twitter @GMB