People loved GMB’s ‘gotcha’ of a Tory MP who had ‘no idea’ where Boris Johnson was

ITV’s Good Morning Britain went viral today for this interview with Tory MP Kit Malthouse from the Conservative party conference in Manchester.

The crime and policing minister was telling Susanna Reid and co-presenter Alastair Campbell how honest Boris Johnson is and Reid had a question for him.

Here’s what happened next.

‘I have no idea where he is.’@kitmalthouse says he has no idea where Boris Johnson is before the camera pans to the PM talking to Times Radio a few metres away after stating that the PM is ‘honest all of the time.’ pic.twitter.com/mA0SYiWndn — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 5, 2021

Boom.

Johnson hasn’t been on GMB for 1,563 days now, so no wonder the ITV show likes to keep an eye out for him.

And here are just a few of the things that people said about it.

This is magnificent TV. Bold, imaginative, seat-of-the-pants stuff & very risky. And almost all of the credit goes to people who are never seen on screen & whose names you don't know. https://t.co/5lMuqGhkL6 — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) October 5, 2021

Award for that camera operator https://t.co/0YPLmu3fXG — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) October 5, 2021

"I've no idea where he is oh he's right there" is pure Peter O'Hanra-Hanrahan. https://t.co/mZU7xJ3eHI — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) October 5, 2021

Having the freedom to direct a show that allows TV gold moments to happen is why I love @GMB, I may be leaving my role there but I’m immensely proud to have played a small part in building the foundations that allow us to be spontaneous pic.twitter.com/rNrJHjx3xy — Erron Gordon (@errongordon) October 5, 2021

That’s the frame where he chose his path. pic.twitter.com/bx9JEXOcLL — Russ Appleby (@RussAppleby) October 5, 2021

"I have no idea where he is" 🤥🤥pic.twitter.com/m1eH2SBpQN — Jono (@jonoread) October 5, 2021

This is very funny and the camera crew deserves a pay rise https://t.co/OJ7zm8xG3V — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) October 5, 2021

And because so many people were talking about the crew, @susannareid100 gave credit where it was due.

Credit to our producer @Annemariealex and Darren on the camera, and our director @errongordon 👍🏼 https://t.co/1XLMF7mOHR — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) October 5, 2021

Just in the interests of balance and all that.

No, @kitmalthouse knows exactly who and where he is and played Campbell at his own game. Great interview from @kitmalthouse who I doubt will be invited back on @GMB any time soon. — Bulldog (@TimThor17446685) October 5, 2021

Absolutely Agent 164352894728 — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) October 5, 2021

And finally, this!

I fixed it pic.twitter.com/uElXh6Ngw8 — IC3MALE & I Think I Like It Aha Aha (@mokultra) October 5, 2021

