People are buzzing at how this drunken man joined the search party that was hunting for him

News

A 50-year-old Turkish man was swept up in a real-life comedy-drama, earlier this week, when he spotted a frantic search party in progress in a heavily wooded area of Bursa, on his way home from a pretty hefty drinking session.

Beyhan Mutlu, being community minded, decided to help the searchers, which he definitely did, when he heard them shout the name of the missing person – Beyhan Mutlu.

'Missing' man joins search party looking for himself https://t.co/DdXbOFNLCm — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 30, 2021

According to the BBC report, Mr Mutlu made himself known to the rescue party, adding

“Don’t punish me too harshly, officer. My father will kill me.”

Presumably, his father grounded him and banned him from using the Playstation for a week, although the police also fined him – so he’s probably learnt a lesson about something or other twice over.

Tweeters loved the story.

1.

This is the funniest story I’ve read in months https://t.co/UU5NLgG04M — Alan White (@aljwhite) September 30, 2021

2.

Finally, someone is putting the "party" back in "search party." pic.twitter.com/D6IOVnSyvA — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) September 30, 2021

3.

Sometimes we must lose ourselves to find ourselves… https://t.co/9Sx97ia6aH — Cealey Godwin (@CealeyGodwin) September 29, 2021

4.

5.

Story of the day.😆🙌🏾 https://t.co/tLEfoY4yOj — Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) September 30, 2021

6.

I've seen my future and this is it https://t.co/w2f9lxI3FE — Mirya R. Holman (@prof_mirya) September 30, 2021

7.

This is my brain on a Thursday morning… https://t.co/a2sN1Kso24 — Rachel Burden (@rachelburden) September 30, 2021

8.

I was once searching for my phone with my phone's flashlight. Kinda like same situation😉😀😛🤪😜 Turkey: 'Missing' man joins search party looking for himself https://t.co/ECfwlilHCJ — Tika Ram Amgain🌍 (@funnyguy744) September 30, 2021

Amy Hockert was not wrong about this.

The people searching alongside him = worst. searchers. ever. https://t.co/yJjf1XthNY — Amy Hockert (@AmyHockert) September 30, 2021

It isn’t a unique case.

In 2012, an Icelandic tourist in the country’s Eldgja Canyon area freshened up with a change of clothes during a scheduled stop, only to return to a search for a missing person.

She helped out with the increasingly desperate search for hours, seeing a rescue helicopter and other vehicles scrambled, before realising she was the person in question. None of her fellow passengers recognised her in the new outfit.

READ MORE

The twist in the tail of this missing cat saga is proper next level stuff

Source BBC News Image Thom Masat on Unsplash