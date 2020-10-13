The twist in the tail of this missing cat saga is proper next level stuff

There are unexpected plot twists and there are unexpected plot twists. And then there’s this, a story of a missing cat which went wildly viral because, well, you’re going to have to read it for yourself.

‘You guys would not believe the roller coaster of emotions I’ve been through,’ said Eric Schmidt – @TalkingSchmidt – over on Twitter.

And this is why.

We thought the cat turning up alive was the twist but no … IT WAS A RABBIT!

Props to your mom for taking the mystery carcass to the vet in case another family was looking for their pet. — JesboJB (@jesbojb) October 12, 2020

Thank you for saying that! She’s very thoughtful — Eric Schmidt (@TalkingSchmidt) October 12, 2020

Eric what are they gonna do about the cat they buried?! This is the first act in a story where a cat ghost haunts your family. — umbilical corden (@elainecorden) October 12, 2020

The vet wanted $50 to get rid of the dead rabbit. My mom said “nah, I’ll just toss it in the hole I already dug in the backyard.” A much less ceremonial second burying — Eric Schmidt (@TalkingSchmidt) October 12, 2020

Why is your sister holding that rabbit though? — Which side are you on (@EMTPromises) October 12, 2020

That’s my mom and an alive cat — Eric Schmidt (@TalkingSchmidt) October 12, 2020

We’re with this person.

Spoiler alert: I fell out laughing when I found out the 💀🐱 was a 🐰! Thank you so much. I’ve been going through a rough patch and I really needed this laugh! I’m glad to hear that the real 🐱 was just fine. — LegalNerd ComicsGeek (@lephiladelphia) October 13, 2020

