The twist in the tail of this missing cat saga is proper next level stuff

There are unexpected plot twists and there are unexpected plot twists. And then there’s this, a story of a missing cat which went wildly viral because, well, you’re going to have to read it for yourself.

‘You guys would not believe the roller coaster of emotions I’ve been through,’ said Eric Schmidt – @TalkingSchmidt – over on Twitter.

And this is why.

 

We thought the cat turning up alive was the twist but no … IT WAS A RABBIT!

 

We’re with this person.

Source Twitter @TalkingSchmidt