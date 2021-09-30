News

Nigel Farage was unable to find any fuel and got entirely the responses he deserved

Poke Staff. Updated September 30th, 2021

Spare a thought – only kidding – for former Ukip leader Nigel Farage, who’s been unable to fill his car with petrol because of the fuel shortage caused by a variety of factors including – as if you didn’t already know – Brexit.

And then the GB News presenter’s day got even worse, he told Twitter.

We never had self-awareness down as one of Farage’s great strengths, and we were right.

And while fuel might be in short supply, there was plenty of mockery to go round on Twitter. Here are our favourite things people said in response.

There was also this, from the great @Coldwar_Steve.

And finally, there were lots and lots of people were reminding him of when he said this.

Maybe he was on his way to the airport.

Source Twitter @Nigel_Farag