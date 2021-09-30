Nigel Farage was unable to find any fuel and got entirely the responses he deserved

News

Spare a thought – only kidding – for former Ukip leader Nigel Farage, who’s been unable to fill his car with petrol because of the fuel shortage caused by a variety of factors including – as if you didn’t already know – Brexit.

And then the GB News presenter’s day got even worse, he told Twitter.

We never had self-awareness down as one of Farage’s great strengths, and we were right.

And while fuel might be in short supply, there was plenty of mockery to go round on Twitter. Here are our favourite things people said in response.

Well you wanted an end to freedom of movement, here you fucking go. https://t.co/l1sEeZcmeR — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 30, 2021

Also, and even more importantly: proof that people who say 'whilst' can't be trusted. https://t.co/D60Dxd7Mll — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) September 30, 2021

Oh my god what a terrible thing to happen. It’s at times like this that you realise what is most precious in life. Was the van OK? — Simon Harris – #LovelyBitOfSquirrel (@simonharris_mbd) September 30, 2021

Maybe it was a fishmonger van. — Gary 💙 ✈️🚀🛰🪐🎹🎵🎧 (@GarysBrain) September 30, 2021

Welcome to reality, running a business has become a nightmare. pic.twitter.com/HG2QvW4ZPb — Lucky Man🇬🇧🇪🇺 (blue tick pending) (@luckyma_man) September 30, 2021

Did you get the registration number of the van? I’d like to buy them a pint. 😈 — Satan (@SpeakingSatan) September 30, 2021

There was also this, from the great @Coldwar_Steve.

And finally, there were lots and lots of people were reminding him of when he said this.

Maybe he was on his way to the airport.

Source Twitter @Nigel_Farag