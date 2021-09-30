A guy on a horse trolled drivers queuing for fuel and it’s simply epic

Videos

The ‘not a fuel shortage’ fuel shortage has seen long queues of people waiting to fill up their tanks at petrol stations across the country.

And this person had the perfect riposte for drivers queuing to fill up their tanks and making matters so much worse as a result.

He got on his high horse.

It’s the work of Gus Lee Dolphin who shared it on his Instagram page over here. And just in case you’re wondering, it’s a petrol station in Thames Ditton in Surrey, apparently.

Here are just a few of the things people said about it on Reddit.

‘Modern problems require…past solutions?’

gageb1998 ‘Because it runs on carrots 😂😂’

Top_Procedure7733 ‘F*ck your Mitsubishi, I’ve a horse outside.’

LionHeartVIII ‘Sure the no petrol thing is nice on that model, but the exhaust issues are hard to deal with.’

TheMagnificentOne ‘Must be nice having mustang money.’

nothing_911 ‘Only got one horsepower though.’

Kom4K

Fabulous stuff, and right up there with this Inbetweeners trolling which we featured a few days back.

READ MORE

23 favourite tweets about the petrol, lorry driver (and anything else) shortage right now

Source Instagram Gus Lee Dolphin Reddit u/HannibalsElephan