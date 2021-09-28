This CNN anchor’s ‘exiled Twitter junkie’ Trump rant is simply brutal

Politics

There have been plenty of memorable Trump takedowns on CNN in the past, not least this fabulous 14 seconds from last year.

And this latest is another classic, Jim Acosta giving his no-holds-barred verdict on the former President’s Georgia rally. It’s two minutes well spent.

“Painful.” “Opposite Day.” “Random lie generator.” CNN Anchor Jim Acosta brutally mocks Trump for a full two minutes. Calls him “an exiled Twitter junkie who’s jonesing for a platform”, and so much more. pic.twitter.com/Gk5YRz57o7 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 26, 2021

And he didn’t leave it here. People especially loved his ‘big cry’ moment.

Acosta: I almost don’t want to call it the big lie anymore. I want to call it the big cry because he just goes to these rallies and cries… Why would you go to a rally and stand out there for hours and hours just to listen to this man who can’t get over losing cry and cry pic.twitter.com/g5J7psQdad — Acyn (@Acyn) September 26, 2021

And it prompted lots and lots of responses like this.

Now, THIS is a GREAT idea from Jim Acosta! The big Cry has a nice ring to it… pic.twitter.com/B1COJqQYgz — Henry Delgado – 🇺🇸 ☕️ (@HenryWappingers) September 27, 2021

Jim Acosta called the Big Lie for what it is….The Big Cry. — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) September 26, 2021

Just in the interests of balance and all that, there was also this.

Jim Acosta misses President Trump an awful lot, apparently. This is the most pathetic thing I’ve seen since Macron got bitch-slapped. This fool gets paid to go on TV and be a whining, whimpering LOSER! Trump BROKE Acosta! The second-hand embarrassment… pic.twitter.com/owJMzk4vwy — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) September 27, 2021

Makes the whole thing even better.

