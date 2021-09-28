Politics

This CNN anchor’s ‘exiled Twitter junkie’ Trump rant is simply brutal

John Plunkett. Updated September 28th, 2021

There have been plenty of memorable Trump takedowns on CNN in the past, not least this fabulous 14 seconds from last year.

And this latest is another classic, Jim Acosta giving his no-holds-barred verdict on the former President’s Georgia rally. It’s two minutes well spent.

And he didn’t leave it here. People especially loved his ‘big cry’ moment.

And it prompted lots and lots of responses like this.

Just in the interests of balance and all that, there was also this.

Makes the whole thing even better.

Source Twitter @MikeSington H/T Indy100

