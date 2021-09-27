This ‘Inbetweeners’ takedown of people panic buying petrol is today’s most British thing
You don’t have to be a fan of the Inbetweeners to enjoy this, but it helps.
@adspurr #petrol #inbetweeners ♬ original sound – Andy
Beautifully done, and surely the most British thing you’ll see today.
Here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it on TikTok, where it’s already been watched more than 3 million times.
And just in case you need reminding, or want to enjoy again …
