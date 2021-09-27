This ‘Inbetweeners’ takedown of people panic buying petrol is today’s most British thing

Videos

You don’t have to be a fan of the Inbetweeners to enjoy this, but it helps.

Beautifully done, and surely the most British thing you’ll see today.

Here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it on TikTok, where it’s already been watched more than 3 million times.

And just in case you need reminding, or want to enjoy again …

READ MORE

This ‘premarital third eye’ take on engagement rings got entirely the responses it deserved

Source TikTok @adspurr H/T Ladbible