Celebrity

This Cher takedown of an ‘English major’ went viral all over again and it hits every note

Poke Staff. Updated September 28th, 2021

This fabulous Cher takedown isn’t entirely new but it’s just gone viral all over again on Twitter and it hits every note.

It was shared by @cherdoingthings over on Twitter and has since been liked more than 150,000 times.

READ MORE

This ‘premarital third eye’ take on engagement rings got entirely the responses it deserved

Source Twitter @cherdoingthings