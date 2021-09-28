This Cher takedown of an ‘English major’ went viral all over again and it hits every note
This fabulous Cher takedown isn’t entirely new but it’s just gone viral all over again on Twitter and it hits every note.
It was shared by @cherdoingthings over on Twitter and has since been liked more than 150,000 times.
As an English major, I agree with Cher.
— CHOCO COFFEE TIME ☕️ (@SarahPaulsnstan) September 27, 2021
As an English major, I'd like to point out that Jenny's tweet begins with a misplaced modifier.
— SAVY | '90s Kids NOW AVAILABLE 💖💜💙 (@SavyLeiser) September 27, 2021
You know misspellings and stuff bug me a little too. But I don't feel the need to try to make myself sound like a I'm a better person bc I make typos too and a lot of people have a hard time writing for neurodivergent reasons, like Cher
— Shannon Stewart (@ShannonLSFong) September 27, 2021
As an English major, I second this. 👍
— Dana W. 〄 🌻📖🌸 (@DanaWriter2) September 27, 2021
— Shona xo (@EllieJayden) September 27, 2021
READ MORE
This ‘premarital third eye’ take on engagement rings got entirely the responses it deserved
Source Twitter @cherdoingthings