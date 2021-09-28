‘Forget the question, what’s your favourite answer?’ – 17 absolute winners

Best Of

Over on Reddit someone called forgottenGost had a question – specifically, a question about answers – and it went viral, prompting a whole load of brilliant responses.

“Forget questions, what’s your favourite answer?”

And we’ve read them all – well, quite a lot of them – so you don’t have to and here are our very favourites. Some will be familiar, others less so, and a few just plain old NSFW.

1.

‘I’ll burn that bridge when I get to it.’

Sklorn

2.

‘Sadly, that train has sailed.’

innocuousremark

3.

“That’s a tough one. I would have to say April 25th. Because it’s not too hot, not too cold, all you need is a light jacket”

Puppy80

4.

“If you need an answer right now, it’s No.”

2ndNicestOfTheDamned

5.

‘You’ve opened this can of worms, now lie in it’

PeterAech

6.

‘Yes the crabs think fish can fly.’

howwouldiknow–

7.

‘Wouldn’t you like to know, weather boy?’

thumb_of_KingKong

8.

‘Indeed.’

CaptainBlighe

9.

’42.’

SilentHuman8

10.

‘Bite my shiny metal ass.’

salohcin819

11.

‘Fuck you and the horse you rode in on…works for 95% of questions.’

cvpigunguy

12.

‘For some reason someone said “I’m pissed off!” And the response was ” better than being pissed on” I have always thought about every now and then and laugh idk why its not too funny but it just gets me.’

Citizen252525

13.

‘Well yes, but actually no.’

TorontoMaples

14.

‘Have you checked your butthole?’

flateus

15.

‘Crap, it’s on the tip of my tongue. I’ll probably remember it later.’

Dragonfly_jjs23

16.

‘It be like that sometimes.’

soapyradish

17.

‘Maybe, maybe not, maybe go fuck yourself.’

allyallmfersneed___

Source Reddit u/forgottenGost Image Pixabay gimono