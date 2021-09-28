News

Boris Johnson wants to take ‘Galactic Britain’ into space – 13 interstellar takedowns

John Plunkett. Updated September 28th, 2021

Never let it be said that Boris Johnson isn’t committing all his powers of concentration – such as they are – on the pressing matters at hand.

We say this after the so-called prime minister launched the government’s new ‘National Space Strategy’ this week in which he vowed to launch rockets into orbit next year.

And if you’re thinking he was inviting no end of mockery given the state of the nation right now, you’d be right. Here are our 13 favourite things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13. But most of all, this.

READ MORE

23 favourite tweets about the petrol, lorry driver (and anything else) shortage right now

Source Twitter @10DowningStreet H/T HuffPost