Boris Johnson wants to take ‘Galactic Britain’ into space – 13 interstellar takedowns

Never let it be said that Boris Johnson isn’t committing all his powers of concentration – such as they are – on the pressing matters at hand.

We say this after the so-called prime minister launched the government’s new ‘National Space Strategy’ this week in which he vowed to launch rockets into orbit next year.

We’ll harness space technology to solve problems on Earth, creating jobs and levelling up across the UK. Find out more about our new National Space Strategy: https://t.co/xpZGUbDylh #SpaceStrategyUK pic.twitter.com/S9Sv11cvDj — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) September 27, 2021

And if you’re thinking he was inviting no end of mockery given the state of the nation right now, you’d be right. Here are our 13 favourite things people said about it.

1.

Read the room lads. Right now we can't even get to the nearest town. Andromeda feels a bit of a stretch. pic.twitter.com/tdRYchepY9 — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) September 28, 2021

2.

If Global Britain can achieve a petrol crisis, crops rotting in fields, soaring gas prices and empty supermarket shelves, just think what we can do as Galactic Britain!#fuelshortages pic.twitter.com/iIXxunWwZS — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) September 28, 2021

3.

the rockets shall be launched from Boris Johnson's Estuary Airport and there will be a viewing platform on Boris Johnson's Garden Bridge, with spectators asked to 'Bung a bob for rocket fuel' https://t.co/ULevhFswXg — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) September 28, 2021

4.

5.

UK citizens: facing energy crisis, fuel shortage, Brexit chaos, unable to buy houses, national insurance rises, rises in the amount of student loan payable earlier.

UK government: 🚀 let’s go to space. — Katie 🏳️‍🌈 (@keccks) September 28, 2021

6.

presumably it's next year as the astronauts only started queuing this morning for rocket fuel https://t.co/ONFvpZA698 — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) September 28, 2021

7.

He’s just fucking trolling us all now. https://t.co/osbuU0YgkB — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) September 28, 2021

8.

Seriously mate, are you on drugs? You can’t keep food on supermarket shelves and suddenly you’re Buck Rogers? Sit down. — Karl Tomlinson (@KarlT0) September 27, 2021

9.

10.

Cut to launch day “Unfortunately due to panic buying of rocket fuel, galactic Britain will be grounded until further notice” — Brian (@Dunleavb) September 28, 2021

11.

The highest flying dead cat in human history https://t.co/laso9YgjIw — James M. Turner QC (@ShipBrief) September 28, 2021

12.

"Strange mind of a man that, with our species upon the edge of extermination or appalling degradation, with no clear prospect before us but the chance of a horrible death, he could sit playing the joker with vivid delight."

— H.G. Wells https://t.co/nmzFLAThjQ — Andrew Male (@Andr6wMale) September 27, 2021

13. But most of all, this.

Cool. But how about we feed our hungry kids first? https://t.co/Uq1VFuPyzB — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) September 28, 2021

