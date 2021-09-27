News

23 favourite tweets about the petrol, lorry driver (and anything else) shortage right now

Poke Staff. Updated September 27th, 2021

Here’s something to take the edge off things for a moment or two, perhaps while you queue up at the petrol station or mull over a late career change to, say, an HGV lorry driver.

It’s 23 of our favourite things people have been saying about the petrol and lorry driver (and anything else that has cropped up since the time of writing) shortage the country is experiencing right now.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke