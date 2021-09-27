23 favourite tweets about the petrol, lorry driver (and anything else) shortage right now

News

Here’s something to take the edge off things for a moment or two, perhaps while you queue up at the petrol station or mull over a late career change to, say, an HGV lorry driver.

It’s 23 of our favourite things people have been saying about the petrol and lorry driver (and anything else that has cropped up since the time of writing) shortage the country is experiencing right now.

1.

The government handling the petrol crisis pic.twitter.com/vLlyRBpQr1 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 27, 2021

2.

I’d laugh if life under @BorisJohnson weren’t so bloody tragic. pic.twitter.com/cRr9vwF3Dm — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) September 26, 2021

3.

"The pumps are open and people are having a wonderful time." #panicbuying #fuelshortage pic.twitter.com/tXFJVe8HQS — The Daily Jaws (@thedailyjaws) September 26, 2021

4.

me at the mcdonald’s drive thru once my car runs out of petrol pic.twitter.com/2fp4bEcIqB — ︎joe (@jxeker) September 26, 2021

5.

So the fuel crisis has nothing to do with Brexit but we can solve it by reversing Brexit legislation on visas. What's THAT position called in yoga? — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 25, 2021

6.

Imagine if we hadn’t taken back control though, we’d be in a right shitstate. — Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) September 27, 2021

7.

8.

Just popping out, anyone want anything? pic.twitter.com/e4FG4Fkrgc — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) September 27, 2021

9.

“Have you managed to get petrol?” is the new “how’s lockdown treating ya?” — Shaughna Phillips (@Shaughna_P) September 26, 2021

10.

so at least half the petrol stations in the country are out of petrol, the army’s being sent in to deploy fuel, but it’s not a crisis of the government’s own making pic.twitter.com/EIWFOPLK9k — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) September 26, 2021

11.

Don’t panic. Everything will probably get worse, and you will have peaked too soon. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) September 27, 2021

12.