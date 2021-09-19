Coughing, lockdown and Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s balls – 12 more pandemic jokes
Just as it looks like the pandemic isn’t going away anytime soon, neither are the jokes about it – but we’re totally okay with the latter.
These 12 – plus the bonus – are the best we’ve seen since the last round-up, and we hope you’ll enjoy them too.
1.
— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 17, 2021
2.
Covid has me stifling a cough in public like I'm trying to hide a bite wound in a zombie movie.
— Drytown (@Drytown1) September 8, 2021
3.
Can’t wait till the praising headlines suggesting we avoided ‘lockdown lite’ by having ‘lockdown supercharged heavy edition’ instead. pic.twitter.com/qoQzoqlgOz
— Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) September 15, 2021
4.
Him: Did you get a vaccine in the end?
Me: No, in my arm
— Andy Ryan (@ItsAndyRyan) September 12, 2021
5.
Y’all fucked around and refused to get vaccinated, well now you can answer to Shark Jesus pic.twitter.com/3rUE80IZl6
— Rob (@Jeebus_Cristo) September 14, 2021
6.
BREAKING: "There's No Evidence That Vaccines Work" Say People Who Use Thoughts and Prayers to Stop Mass Shootings
— born miserable (@bornmiserable) September 14, 2021
7.
I’ll be dressing as an antivaxxer for Halloween this year because I want to be something scary but ridiculous
— Adam (@adamgreattweet) September 16, 2021
8.
I am now TRIPLE jabbed! (2 Covid, 1 Flu) Jonesing for more vaccines. I wonder if I can get some back alley MMR? 💉💉💉
— Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) September 18, 2021
9.
my cousin’s friend took the vaccine and two weeks later BOOM! he got bitten by a møøse. do your research.
— Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) September 13, 2021
10.
“I don’t know how the vaccine works” babe I do not know how ANYTHING works!! How does internet travel THROUGH THE AIR??? How do cars turn petrol into rolling along??? I have absolutely no idea I am simply vibing along with it all and you should too
— Saz (@sarahlostctrl) September 17, 2021
11.
Beginning to lose hope that Nicki Minaj only tweeted about her cousin’s friend’s balls so she could later reply to herself ‘Whoa, these blew up’.
— Damien Owens (@OwensDamien) September 18, 2021
12.
My cousin won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & went to work in antarctica and this dog showed up from a norweigan research base and then everyone started exploding.
— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) September 14, 2021
