Coughing, lockdown and Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s balls – 12 more pandemic jokes

Just as it looks like the pandemic isn’t going away anytime soon, neither are the jokes about it – but we’re totally okay with the latter.

These 12 – plus the bonus – are the best we’ve seen since the last round-up, and we hope you’ll enjoy them too.

1.

2.

Covid has me stifling a cough in public like I'm trying to hide a bite wound in a zombie movie. — Drytown (@Drytown1) September 8, 2021

3.

Can’t wait till the praising headlines suggesting we avoided ‘lockdown lite’ by having ‘lockdown supercharged heavy edition’ instead. pic.twitter.com/qoQzoqlgOz — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) September 15, 2021

4.

Him: Did you get a vaccine in the end?

Me: No, in my arm — Andy Ryan (@ItsAndyRyan) September 12, 2021

5.

Y’all fucked around and refused to get vaccinated, well now you can answer to Shark Jesus pic.twitter.com/3rUE80IZl6 — Rob (@Jeebus_Cristo) September 14, 2021

6.

BREAKING: "There's No Evidence That Vaccines Work" Say People Who Use Thoughts and Prayers to Stop Mass Shootings — born miserable (@bornmiserable) September 14, 2021

7.

I’ll be dressing as an antivaxxer for Halloween this year because I want to be something scary but ridiculous — Adam (@adamgreattweet) September 16, 2021

8.

I am now TRIPLE jabbed! (2 Covid, 1 Flu) Jonesing for more vaccines. I wonder if I can get some back alley MMR? 💉💉💉 — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) September 18, 2021

9.

my cousin’s friend took the vaccine and two weeks later BOOM! he got bitten by a møøse. do your research. — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) September 13, 2021

10.

“I don’t know how the vaccine works” babe I do not know how ANYTHING works!! How does internet travel THROUGH THE AIR??? How do cars turn petrol into rolling along??? I have absolutely no idea I am simply vibing along with it all and you should too — Saz (@sarahlostctrl) September 17, 2021

11.

Beginning to lose hope that Nicki Minaj only tweeted about her cousin’s friend’s balls so she could later reply to herself ‘Whoa, these blew up’. — Damien Owens (@OwensDamien) September 18, 2021

12.

My cousin won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & went to work in antarctica and this dog showed up from a norweigan research base and then everyone started exploding. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) September 14, 2021





