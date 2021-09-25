9 of the most brutal and satisfying comebacks of the week
It’s that time of the week again – already? – when we round up our favourite comebacks that went viral over the last seven days.
1. James Blunt wins at Twitter. Again
2. ‘High IQ destruction’
3. ‘Someone call an ambulance for Hercules!’
4. ‘I haven’t been dancing in a while …’
5. ‘Arrivederci amore mio’
6. ‘How do I do more research?’
7. ‘Prof had enough’
8. ‘The Federalist – an online magazine by assholes for assholes …’
9. And finally, Mark Hamill on the not entirely well attended pro-Trump ‘Justice for January 6’ protest
READ MORE
‘When did you realise that you are officially “not young” anymore?’ – 27 sorely relatable responses
Source Reddit r/murderedbywords
More from the Poke
13 of the funniest pictures that went viral this week
17 hilariously entitled brides to have you hollering into next week