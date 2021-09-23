2020 vs 2021 vs 2022 (Part 1)
The fabulous Jimmy Rees has made the definitive comparison sketch between 2020 and 2021, but he’s gone one better and predicted 2022 while he was at it. It’s four minutes very well spent.
Another highly relatable triumph. He just knows.
Absolutely brilliant!! 😂😂😂
Nina
2020 raising a sourdough starter
2021 cleaning funky starter out of fridge
2022 weekend drives to country bakeries for sourdough
tausa75
These videos are primary sources which need to go in a YT time capsule.
Nic Nac
We’re not pessimists or anything, but – this!
Remember when we were all optimistic about 2021 being a better year than the hellhole of 2020? I fear this video will age like that.
Umbreon 197
Make sure you don’t miss Part 2, by subscribing to Jimmy’s channel.
READ MORE
‘The Guy Who Decides Imperial Measurements’ hilariously explains the crazy system
Source Jimmy Rees Image Screengrab
More from the Poke
14 fantastic funny suggestions for proper British TV scheduling
A video about disentangling has got people tied up in knots over the technique