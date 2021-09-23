2020 vs 2021 vs 2022 (Part 1)

Entertainment

The fabulous Jimmy Rees has made the definitive comparison sketch between 2020 and 2021, but he’s gone one better and predicted 2022 while he was at it. It’s four minutes very well spent.

Another highly relatable triumph. He just knows.

Absolutely brilliant!! 😂😂😂

Nina

2020 raising a sourdough starter

2021 cleaning funky starter out of fridge

2022 weekend drives to country bakeries for sourdough

tausa75

These videos are primary sources which need to go in a YT time capsule.

Nic Nac

We’re not pessimists or anything, but – this!

Remember when we were all optimistic about 2021 being a better year than the hellhole of 2020? I fear this video will age like that.

Umbreon 197

