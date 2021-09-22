18 times older relatives didn’t quite get the right end of the stick and it gets more relatable every day

Life

There comes a point in our lives – and we fear we may have passed it some time ago – that getting to grips with new technology is a nightmarish chore rather than the keenly-anticipated pleasure it once was.

Not just technology, in fact, but everyday life as these 18 instances illustrate to glorious effect (and you can find a whole lot more over at BoredPanda here).

They are very funny and more relatable with each passing day.

1. ‘Me: “Grandma, I’d Like To Take A Picture Of Us”. Activate Front-Facing Camera. Grandma: “Oh That’s A Very Nice Picture, When Is That From?” Me: “That’s Us Right Now”‘

2. ‘Sex Party’

3. ‘So today my nana showed me some of her favorite websites’

4. ‘Pressed the wrong button’

5. ‘When mum uses new technology’

6. ‘My Nana asked me to fix her phone because “the outside clock is always showing the wrong time.”

7. ‘A friend posted this’

8. ‘My uncle using his flashlight to brighten up my dads iPad screen’

9. ‘Emergency assistance needed’

10. ‘Granny messaged to wish me luck on my test’

11. ‘My Wife’s Grandpa Is Unsubscribing From Facebook’

12. ‘My dad likes reading so I got him a Kindle for is birthday. He’s using it as a bookmark’

13. ‘Friend’s grandma just asked whose phone this is’



14. ‘My grandma’s friend used the voice text option and couldn’t get it to stop 😂’

15. ‘My Grandma, An Avid Gardener, Has Been Wearing This Mask For Weeks. The Checkout Lady At The Store Today Explained It To Her’

16. ‘A name?’



17. ‘My Grandpa Asked Why The Trail Mix Tasted So Bad’

18. ‘Omg opened my Nan’s laptop…’

You can see a whole bunch more of this sort of thing over on Bored Panda here.

