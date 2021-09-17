People are sharing the small things that scream ‘I’m rich’ and these 19 are totally on-point

Life

Some people’s way of indicating they are very rich can be rather in your face – like bringing a briefcase full of money round your house and counting it in front of you.

Other people have more slightly subtle tells of indicating just how outrageously wealthy they are. We only mention this after Redditor _–__-__— asked this.

“What small thing screams, ‘I’m rich’?”

And it prompted lots and lots of answers, many of which were very funny and totally on-point. Here are our favourites

1.

‘They will never complain about the cost of something but will nit-pik the quality of work to death.’

weaselpoopcoffee

2.

‘Spend money if it saves you time. Time is more valuable than money.’

tocksin

3.

‘Working at a luxury resort, one thing I’ve noticed is that the people who want to give the air of being very wealthy will have lots of designer patterns on their clothes and accessories, like Louis Vuitton print, but almost all of the truly ridiculously wealthy people will basically wear nondescript leisure wear and really plain looking clothes (like plain jeans and tees with no logos).’

FartAttack911

4.

‘Money talks, wealth whispers.’

spicymargarita16

5.

‘When they online shop, they click, ‘SORT: PRICE: High to Low.’

PhysicsDude55

6.

‘Poor people trade their time for money. Rich people trade their money for time.’

blacksystembbq

7.

‘If they refer to their vacation plans as “summering” somewhere.’

alexrt87

8.

‘They lack stress, eat out a lot, are never phased by surprises like, ‘Oh, my tire is punctured,’ ‘My oven’s broken,’ and ‘I need a new boiler.’ They can just get them.’

PenPaperShotgun

9.

‘An expensive watch that isn’t a Rolex. Rolexes are how rich people, or not even rich but ‘had-a-good-year’ show off wealth to poor people. A truly wealthy person will have a Patek or AP Royal Oak or a Mueller, and not necessarily even a flashy one.’

LaurenRhymesWOrange

10.

‘Buying new furniture, not from ikea or the like. That shit is expensive.’

Phreshlybaked

11.

‘Not noticing you haven’t been paid in two months. I work with some people that pull in 20k+ a month. We had one come in mid March and said I don’t think I’ve been paid since December.” Sure enough two months didn’t pay out for some reason. He wasn’t even mad and just kind of mentioned it like he was talking about the weather. If I miss A paycheck I’d notice on payday.’

Graphics_Nerd

12.

‘The sofa that is not in contact with a wall.’

Nude_Box

13.

‘Not thinking twice, when making plans, about whether you can afford it.’

KindHearted_IceQueen

14.

‘Perfect skin and good teeth.’

VapoursAndSpleen

15.

‘Dressing like a hobo inside exclusive clubs and be served as the most important person there.’

KennethBrownie

16.

‘I had a friend at university about 25 years ago who I’d assumed was from a similar background to my other friends and mine — middle class. The only thing that gave him away eventually was when I saw a letter he had written to his parents. In addressing the envelope, he had only needed to put the name of his house and the county it was in. No other details required. Turned out, his parents basically owned most of that county, and he was a viscount.’

itisee899

17.

‘Buying art. And not Instagram art, but gallery dealer art.’

Pie_is_pie_is_pie

18.

‘I was at a really posh restaurant (you know the kind where there are about 8 pieces of silverware?) we had saved up for months and a group of 8 of girls (nurses and CNA’s) went out. One of the recently divorced nurses was flirting with a guy at the next table. When we got our checks he leaned over and tossed his platinum card on the “I got this”. Like combined our tab was easily at least $1,000.’

eilonwe

19.

‘Sometimes? Nothing. I know a man who’s the kind of rich where it took him only a day or two to convert more than a million dollars to cash (not, like, physical cash, but the liquid asset) to buy one of his kids a house. He drives a rather beat-up old Subaru, when he’s not riding his bicycle instead. He wears jeans and polo shirts. His watch is a <$200 digital watch - wouldn't bother wearing a fancy expensive analogue watch, all they do is tell the time, what's the point? He's lived in the same house for 50ish years. The only real tell is the air of total chill he has. He's not worried about much. Money insulates you from really a lot of stress. Otherwise_Window

And finally, one that was a little bit less subtle than the others.

‘Going to space for like 2 minutes in a penis shaped rocket.’

bertluvstrux

Source Reddit u/_–__-__— H/T Buzzfeed