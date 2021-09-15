17 fabulous times these people knew exactly what they were doing

Pics

Sometimes funny things happen by accident and sometimes, although they might look unintentional, they are absolutely, definitely, 100% deliberate.

And the subReddit r/theyknew, as its name suggests, is all about the second of these. So enjoy these 17 memorable times when these people knew exactly what they were doing.

1. ‘An employee with a sense of humour’

(via)

2. ‘They Definitely Knew!’

(via)

3. ‘This couldn’t have been a coincidence …’

(via)

4. ‘Well its a bone-r’

(via)

5. ‘They really did’



(via)

6. ‘He’s Watching’

(via)

7. ‘How could you not know?’

(via)

8. ‘They knew’

(via)

9. ‘Government ad in Brussels airport’

(via)