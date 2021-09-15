17 fabulous times these people knew exactly what they were doing
Sometimes funny things happen by accident and sometimes, although they might look unintentional, they are absolutely, definitely, 100% deliberate.
And the subReddit r/theyknew, as its name suggests, is all about the second of these. So enjoy these 17 memorable times when these people knew exactly what they were doing.
1. ‘An employee with a sense of humour’
2. ‘They Definitely Knew!’
3. ‘This couldn’t have been a coincidence …’
4. ‘Well its a bone-r’
5. ‘They really did’
6. ‘He’s Watching’
7. ‘How could you not know?’
8. ‘They knew’
9. ‘Government ad in Brussels airport’
More from the Poke
This is the best seven seconds you’ll spend on Google Maps today
Sajid Javid’s defence of Tory MPs not wearing masks had people facepalming into next week