The unexpected payoff to this University Challenge line-up is next level stuff
Tweet of the day surely goes to The Chase’s @paulsinha for this wondrous take on Imperial College’s line-up on BBC2’s University Challenge a few days ago.
Never meant to make your daughter cry. pic.twitter.com/mVrMgOT30B
— Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) September 13, 2021
Bravo!
Although it took a few people longer to get it than others.
I so desperately want to get it but I can't
— Callum Creaney (@Camelot3275) September 13, 2021
No spoilers.
