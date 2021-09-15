Entertainment

The unexpected payoff to this University Challenge line-up is next level stuff

Poke Staff. Updated September 15th, 2021

Tweet of the day surely goes to The Chase’s @paulsinha for this wondrous take on Imperial College’s line-up on BBC2’s University Challenge a few days ago.

Bravo!

Although it took a few people longer to get it than others.

No spoilers.

Source Twitter @paulsinha

