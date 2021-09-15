The unexpected payoff to this University Challenge line-up is next level stuff

Entertainment

Tweet of the day surely goes to The Chase’s @paulsinha for this wondrous take on Imperial College’s line-up on BBC2’s University Challenge a few days ago.

Never meant to make your daughter cry. pic.twitter.com/mVrMgOT30B — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) September 13, 2021

Bravo!

Although it took a few people longer to get it than others.

I so desperately want to get it but I can't — Callum Creaney (@Camelot3275) September 13, 2021

No spoilers.

READ MORE

17 people winning at life by ‘acting like they belong’

Source Twitter @paulsinha