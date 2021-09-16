14 glorious times Nadine Dorries owned herself into next week

Politics

There was no shortage of raised eyebrows at some of the appointments in Boris Johnson’s newly reshuffled cabinet, but it’s fair to say that none of them raised more eyebrows than Nadine Dorries as the new Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport.

We only say this because of Dorries’ occasional penchant for making hilariously ill-informed claims, invariably (but not always) on Twitter.

We’ve rounded up 14 of her most memorable gaffes and self-owns (and you can read everyone else’s reaction to her appointment here).

1. When she took aim at Dominic Cummings and blew her own foot off

2. When she claimed the Tories created twice as many jobs in Hartlepool as there are people

Is Nadine Dorries the thickest person ever to have walked the halls of power in the U.K.?#HartlepoolByElection #NeverVoteConservative pic.twitter.com/wrEjhKcrjx — Chris Ballingall 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 #FBPA (@Chrisballingall) May 3, 2021

3. When she said drones were scared of dogs

Liz Truss is the new Foreign Secretary. That’s the same Liz Truss who thinks that drones are scared of dogs. pic.twitter.com/Ki8pGfHrrk — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) September 15, 2021

4. When she called James O’Brien a ‘posh boy public school fuck wit’.

This woman is an MP. I went to Ampleforth College. So did her daughter. https://t.co/nxKcvvIXFM — James O’Brien (@mrjamesob) March 30, 2017

5. When she said ‘left wing snowflakes’ were ‘dumbing down panto’



6. When she complained that we won’t have any MEPs after Brexit

Anyway here’s brexiter Nadine Dorries complaining that we won’t have any MEPs after Brexit pic.twitter.com/GmueMTK2b9 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 17, 2018

Nadine Dorries seriously just complained that the Brexit deal gives us “no MEPs, no commissioner, no votes”. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ #skynews — Property Spotter (@PropertySpot) November 17, 2018

7. When she said no-one predicted Covid would be over by Christmas