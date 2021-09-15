You can’t fault this cat’s logic in the battle against a ball

Animals

Someone named u/xbumblebee shared this video on Reddit, and questioned the logic of cats. See what you think.

Redditors didn’t find it all that illogical.

Proper defense in case it strikes back

Random_Lastword

Simple…it wants a challenge.

deezelweasel

The cat thinks it’s hiding from the ball so the ball can’t see the cat attacking it.

Jerryskids3

Excellent cat logic. It’s the chase that’s the fun part. He’s invented a fun game. Or, last week there was a chipmunk that was hiding just exactly that deep in the woodpile. The cat is working on stretching and extending his reach, so he can get that sucker next time.

chung_my_wang

u/leomonster had this to say.

Apparently, cats are liquid. But not that liquid.

Correct.

via Gfycat

READ MORE

This cat thinking long and hard before hitting the dog is simply magnificent

Source r/facepalm Image Screengrab