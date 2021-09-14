Animals

This cat thinking long and hard before hitting the dog is simply magnificent

Poke Staff. Updated September 14th, 2021

You might already have seen this video of a calculating cat thinking long – very long – and hard before hitting the dog sat next to it, but it’s no less enjoyable for it.

It’s just gone viral all over again after it was shared by @buitengebieden_ over on Twitter and it’s 37 seconds of pure gold.

Gets us every single time.

Well, maybe.

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_

