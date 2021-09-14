This cat thinking long and hard before hitting the dog is simply magnificent
You might already have seen this video of a calculating cat thinking long – very long – and hard before hitting the dog sat next to it, but it’s no less enjoyable for it.
It’s just gone viral all over again after it was shared by @buitengebieden_ over on Twitter and it’s 37 seconds of pure gold.
Gets us every single time.
Dog's like…"she better not.."
Cat's like…"I just gotta do it…"
😂🤣😂🤣
— SuziQrocks65 (@qrocks65) September 13, 2021
That dog is sooooo aware of what is about to happen.😂
— Lynda Suzanne 🐉🗽⚖️ (@LyndaSuzanneYa1) September 13, 2021
I love that the dog did not want to be the first to draw blood😄😄😄
He gave that kitty benefit of doubt, but was ready nonetheless😄
— Nazir (@UncleNazir) September 13, 2021
Aww nooo 😭😂 I’m sure they love each other really ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ETXL3IL7iR
— ButterflyGhost (@ButterflyGhost_) September 13, 2021
Well, maybe.
