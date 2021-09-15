Animals

A copycat mimicked its owner brushing her hair and it’s today’s cutest thing

Poke Staff. Updated September 15th, 2021

Leading contender for cute cat video of the week is surely this, shared by @buitengebieden_ over on Twitter.

Awwww!

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_

