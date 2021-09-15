A copycat mimicked its owner brushing her hair and it’s today’s cutest thing
Leading contender for cute cat video of the week is surely this, shared by @buitengebieden_ over on Twitter.
Copycat.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/6SwnMYcPyB
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) September 15, 2021
Awwww!
I have that relationship with my tabby. They stay kittens and they think you are their mom. Beautiful.
— K Brock Fully Vaxxed (@otterpajaro) September 15, 2021
My cat also mimics my behaviour pic.twitter.com/nWBt2qEi3V
— RIP Norm and Janice 🥕 (@Rabbit_FooFoo) September 15, 2021
