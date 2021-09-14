This dog’s hilarious reaction to this very small portion size is a proper picture

Animals

Early contender for funny dog video of the week is the look on this dog’s face reacting to this surprisingly small portion size, posted by Toby Wan Kenobies over on TikTok.

Awwww!

The clip went viral all over again after it was shared by dwendlafghgfh on Reddit and here are just a few of the things people said about it.

‘My boi is like, I’ll eat it anyway, but for real where’s the rest?!’

Permanentdiscontent “Am I a joke to you?”

herryjames456 ‘Jesus Christ . He can win staredowns with most UFC FIGHTERS.’

bulletproofgleb “God dammit, i bork hard every day, i do not appreciate your social media bullshit Karl.”

Batbuckleyourpants ‘This video is the perfect example of genuine dogitude not only because of the expressions but the gestures in looking back at container and back to his bowl. The glances this way and that way telling you he knows he got gyped.’

Source TikTok @toby.wan.kenobies Reddit u/dwendlafghgfh