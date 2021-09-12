Ivermectin, booster shots and public coughing – 14 of the funniest pandemic jokes

Twitter

It’s unfortunate that the pandemic has given tweeters so much material for jokes, but when life gives you lemons, write tweets about them. Or something.

Anyway, here’s a bunch of funny stuff – not all of it safe for work.

Ivermectin works by bronco dilation send tweet — FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud) September 10, 2021

The owner of the Sunlit Uplands Funeral Home in Brexit-on-Sea says that if anyone would like to try Invermectin as a treatment for Covid-19 he’ll give them a 10% discount on the casket and a free wreath. — Mrs Nigel Farage (@MrsNigel) September 4, 2021

I’ve been on a cocktail of Ivermectin, Adrenochrome, Hydroxychloroquine, Clorox & Tide Pods for a few weeks now… and I look and feel 10 years younger!! #GetVaccinated Before After pic.twitter.com/WtsMzESsHv — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) August 22, 2021

In England, “booster shot” is spelled “borchestershire shot” — RustyBertrand (@RustyBertrand) August 27, 2021

I don’t think the pandemic has affected me socially at all I say as I completely zone out of conversation to bury my head in the cat’s neck and then feed her pavlova at the table. pic.twitter.com/VZrEzSDAhd — Laura Kay (@lauraelizakay) August 23, 2021

Today the vet told me that since Covid, they’ve had to treat a number of cats with depression caused by irritation that their people are at home all day. Obviously it’s not really funny but… that’s the most Cat thing I’ve ever heard. Apparently dogs do not have the same problem. — joannamont (@joannamont) August 24, 2021

Nearly got knocked down by a London cyclist ignoring a red traffic light but it was my first one since the lockdown so I was quite emotional about it and saluted him with a tear in my eye. — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) September 3, 2021

When someone coughs when you are on public transport pic.twitter.com/oP8IHPSN8A — •• (@agirlcalledlina) September 5, 2021

a major benefit of vaccine passports is that they really piss off all the right people — dave ❄️ (@davemacladd) September 5, 2021

"I'm not getting the vaccine, I don't know what's it in" You don't know what's in bread mate but you ate my sausage sarnie from the communal fridge quick enough. Maybe it's just that you're a knob. — Chris (@_Papaglitch_) September 5, 2021

If I had wanted people to wear masks, I would have made them with the ability to manufacture and wear masks, which I did. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) September 5, 2021

What are they going to call this October mini-not-quite-lockdown then? — christhebarker (@christhebarker) September 7, 2021

In a city you’re never more than six feet away from some dickhead who wants to be closer than that, and splutter in your face about freedom, and masks, and how Covid is a hoax, and other feebleminded drivel that’s more fun than the effort of rational thought and human decency. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) September 9, 2021

