12 favourite funny tweets about the pandemic

Welcome to our round-up of favourite tweets about the pandemic and all that goes with it. We know it’s a serious topic, but having a laugh won’t take funds away from the NHS. Unless you’re doing a tightrope walk without a safety net at the time.

NEW ZEALAND: We’re on a level 4 COVID lockdown. USA: We were on like level 200 but now it’s just Lord Of The Flies. — WOODROW PEEL (@WoodyLuvsCoffee) August 17, 2021

I’ve been pissing on these lateral flow tests for months and have just realised two things. 1. I should start reading instructions

2. This cough might be worse than I thought pic.twitter.com/MejOvh5uHu — Mike Keenan (@mikekeenan) August 21, 2021

“once the pandemic is over” is starting to sound a lot like “may we place you on a brief hold” — trash jones (@jzux) August 10, 2021

The NHS Lateral Flow registration page asks you to accept cookies more often than the bloody Childcatcher. — Jane (@SparkleyTwinkle) August 6, 2021

I know we shouldn't share bad vaccine experiences as weirdos will use them to further their nonsense agenda but when I got my 2nd jab the lady said "That wasn't too bad!" and I replied "You too!" and had to sit in the waiting room for 15 minutes thinking about what a dick I am. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) August 13, 2021

Can’t believe lockdown gave me the best part of 2 years to diet and save up and I done neither xx now what — Morgan (@xxmsfxx) August 9, 2021

this pandemic has been really hard on those of us who are hotter in person — Mark Lee (@meesterleesir) August 18, 2021

The two vaccines joining forces.

Twinning is winning pic.twitter.com/y6jba5GDq3 — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) August 11, 2021

Wish I could require a proof a vaccination to follow me on Twitter. — Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) August 8, 2021

i will not be getting a ‘booster shot’ bc they are for babies and i am a grown man. next ur gonna tell me i have to sit in a ‘booster seat’ and ‘open wide’ for the ‘airplane’ even tho i know full well it is a spoon bc again i am grown lol no THANK u i will die like a patriot — old tom (@YuckyTom) August 19, 2021

My friend just sent me this and I am howling pic.twitter.com/Rl3kv37qR3 — ash (@StevieNicksTD) August 20, 2021

I’ve had people ask me why I didn’t report as aggressively during the H1N1 pandemic. I’d like everyone to hear the truth from me first: I was 12 — Sabrina Moreno (@sabrinaamorenoo) August 19, 2021

