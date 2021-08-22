Twitter

12 favourite funny tweets about the pandemic

Poke Staff. Updated August 22nd, 2021

Welcome to our round-up of favourite tweets about the pandemic and all that goes with it. We know it’s a serious topic, but having a laugh won’t take funds away from the NHS. Unless you’re doing a tightrope walk without a safety net at the time.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

READ MORE

Our 13 favourite lighter looks at the pandemic

Image Screengrab

More from the Poke