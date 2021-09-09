Twitter cried “foul” over Matt Le Tissier’s red hot Covid take

Celebrity

We’re all becoming accustomed to the phenomenon of celebrities weighing in on the Covid situation, as though they had post-graduate degrees in epidemiology, rather than a decent singing voice, a deadly accurate right foot, or a daddy who was able to introduce them to casting directors.

The latest such individual is Matt Le Tissier – footballer, pundit and, apparently, man who can’t be bothered googling.

Gary Lineker homed right in on one huge problem with the post.

Yeah Matt, why didn’t someone come up with a flu vaccine? https://t.co/lXX5WlXBUp — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) September 8, 2021

And @sevenstaruk called out another.

It doesn’t have a similar fatality rate to flu anyway. Average flu deaths per year in US: 45k

Covid deaths in 2020 in US: 345k Even if you crudely assume roughly 45k of those would have died of influenza anyway if covid hadn’t got them, that’s still 300k ‘additional’ deaths. — Craig (@sevenstaruk) September 8, 2021

They weren’t the only ones lining up to take a shot at the former Southampton midfielder.

1.

How did Matt Le Tissier have enough brain cells to be so good at taking penalties? His covid tweets have been consistently and spectacularly stupid. pic.twitter.com/LcHQYpM83o — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 8, 2021

2.

It’d be an insult to mince to say this guy’s as thick as it. https://t.co/9PB4FWlt7n — Evan (@EvanMcFarlane) September 8, 2021

3.

I used to wonder why successive England managers, and managers of Europe's biggest clubs, largely ignored Matt Le Tissier. I think I understand now. — Matt Merritt (@polyolbion) September 8, 2021

4.

You know something isn't going well for someone when they ask for responses and then lock their replies… https://t.co/RxhuuiyCJS — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) September 8, 2021

5.

Some strains of flu we have can be traced back to the Spanish flu outbreak. Which had mitigations and a huge death toll. There are also flu vaccines EVERY year for certain groups. Matt Le Tissier is not the sharpest tool in the box.

In fact he's a pebble that dropped in there. pic.twitter.com/k5h6n7YSCp — Peter O’Hanraha-hanrahan 💙 (@PeterOHanrahaH) September 8, 2021

6.

Matt Le Tissier’s latest Panini sticker is very appropriate pic.twitter.com/0PGEsdGGm6 — Betamax Video Club (@BetamaxPod) September 8, 2021

7.

8.

I also find the best way to ask for answers is to post a tweet with replies turned off https://t.co/ITzf8BfV1U — Cook (@NUFCcook) September 8, 2021

It could run and run.

Tune in again this time next week for the next installment of The Le Tissier show when Matt asks 'if humans evolved from monkeys, why are there still monkeys?' Music from special guests Right Said Fred. — Pat Cake (@Cake2Pat) September 8, 2021

READ MORE

Matt Le Tissier said people were worrying too much about coronavirus – only 4 responses you need

Source Matt Le Tissier Image Mufid Majnun on Unsplash