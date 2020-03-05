Matt Le Tissier said people were worrying too much about coronavirus – only 4 responses you need

Stand down everyone, former Southampton and occasional England footballer Matt Le Tissier has had his say on coronavirus and it’s fair to say it didn’t go down 100% well.

Le Tissier, now an ambassador for Southampton FC, suggested people were worrying unnecessarily because it’s only the old and people with existing conditions who will be affected.

Well, it’s definitely one way of looking at it. Not these people’s way, though, 4 responses which neatly sum up much of the reaction it prompted.

Old people and people with health conditions! Matt is happy for you to take one from the team as long as the rest of us are ok! https://t.co/4zsVYuAJ5e — Siob, Princess of Yorkshire #FBPE #FPHD #FBR (@Sillyshib) March 5, 2020

Your gentle reminder that people who are elderly and/or have pre-existing health conditions are worthy of your support and are not afterthoughts. It’s important that everyone practices good hygiene and is cautious because it helps to protect those of us who are most at risk. https://t.co/O3jTp9GU2C — Miriam Mirwitch (@mrwtch) March 5, 2020

We go to Matt Le Tissier where THERE MIGHT BE an opinion on the Cornoa Virus. But which way has he gone? Insightful and considerate or uninformed and heartless. MATT? https://t.co/wzSdXx9j8Y pic.twitter.com/JpdzJtYSnO — Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) March 5, 2020

And lots of people were contrasting his response to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s take …

Thanks for your useless opinion Matt, take a leaf out of Juergen Klopps book and defer to people who understand these things. — Scott (@scottw1517) March 5, 2020

… and it’s, well, illuminating.

“It’s not important what famous people say… My opinion about corona, it's not important." Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp says only “people with knowledge should talk about” the novel coronavirus outbreak. pic.twitter.com/UwC9HrG7Em — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) March 4, 2020

