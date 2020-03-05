Matt Le Tissier said people were worrying too much about coronavirus – only 4 responses you need

Stand down everyone, former Southampton and occasional England footballer Matt Le Tissier has had his say on coronavirus and it’s fair to say it didn’t go down 100% well.

Le Tissier, now an ambassador for Southampton FC, suggested people were worrying unnecessarily because it’s only the old and people with existing conditions who will be affected.

Well, it’s definitely one way of looking at it. Not these people’s way, though, 4 responses which neatly sum up much of the reaction it prompted.

And lots of people were contrasting his response to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s take

… and it’s, well, illuminating.

