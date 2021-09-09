News

Gavin Williamson mistook rugby star Maro Itoje for Marcus Rashford and the sportsmen had the best response

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 9th, 2021

If the Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, gets bumped during the upcoming cabinet reshuffle, it won’t be overdue.

The former fireplace salesman, who was sacked from his Defence Department role over allegations of leaking sensitive information, has overseen a period of extreme chaos, because his response to the pandemic was basically this –

Highlights – or lowlights – of his time in office include –

Allowing a catastrophic ‘mutant’ algorithm to grade students

Waiting until the last minute to decide whether students would be allowed to travel home from universities at Christmas

Opening all schools in January, only to close them after one day due to high Covid infection rates

Accusing teachers of ‘not doing very much’ for pupils during lockdown

Criticising parents for their homeschooling efforts

Scrapping Covid rules for schools because they can check they have the adequate ventilation using CO2 monitors – which they don’t yet have.

His latest spectacular error may be his most astonishing to date. He claimed to have had a video call about school meals with footballer Marcus Rashford, when his call was actually with another young black sportsman, rugby player Maro Itoje, about his campaign to get laptops for children.

Perhaps he used a recognition algorithm. Here’s what people had to say about it.

The best responses, however, are definitely those of the campaigning sportsmen themselves.

Well played.

