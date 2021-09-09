Gavin Williamson mistook rugby star Maro Itoje for Marcus Rashford and the sportsmen had the best response

News

If the Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, gets bumped during the upcoming cabinet reshuffle, it won’t be overdue.

The former fireplace salesman, who was sacked from his Defence Department role over allegations of leaking sensitive information, has overseen a period of extreme chaos, because his response to the pandemic was basically this –

Highlights – or lowlights – of his time in office include –

Allowing a catastrophic ‘mutant’ algorithm to grade students Waiting until the last minute to decide whether students would be allowed to travel home from universities at Christmas Opening all schools in January, only to close them after one day due to high Covid infection rates Accusing teachers of ‘not doing very much’ for pupils during lockdown Criticising parents for their homeschooling efforts Scrapping Covid rules for schools because they can check they have the adequate ventilation using CO2 monitors – which they don’t yet have.

His latest spectacular error may be his most astonishing to date. He claimed to have had a video call about school meals with footballer Marcus Rashford, when his call was actually with another young black sportsman, rugby player Maro Itoje, about his campaign to get laptops for children.

In a recent interview, Gavin Williamson says he recently met @MarcusRashford. But Williamson’s team had to clarify: He actually met the rugby player Maro Itoje. He's never met Rashford. Just when you thought @GavinWilliamson couldn't be any more of a joke. — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) September 8, 2021

Perhaps he used a recognition algorithm. Here’s what people had to say about it.

1.

If you confuse the most prominent young black man in Britain with another black guy you once met, you fail to see beyond their colour and have said something racist. If you’re in public office you are unfit for purpose and should take responsibility & resign @GavinWilliamson — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) September 8, 2021

2.

This is appalling.@GavinWilliamson what was it about @maroitoje that made you mistake him for @MarcusRashford? You must be the most ignorant, clueless and incapable Education Secretary in the UK's history. https://t.co/DaXpGPBzWq — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) September 8, 2021

3.

.@GavinWilliamson Hey man just wanted to say keep up the good work. Yours, Riz Ahmed — Ahir Shah (@AhirShah) September 8, 2021

4.

Conservative minister Gavin Williamson (pictured) thought he’d met Marcus Rashford but it was actually Maro Itoje. How embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/zVNuDIN0Zu — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 8, 2021

5.

Gavin Williamson meets r2d2. pic.twitter.com/tZhD8B4Zxh — Dr Eric Farmer (@Himself132) September 8, 2021

6.

Gavin Williamson:

‘I was proud to meet Margaret Thatcher’ pic.twitter.com/1aD56d98ZN — Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) September 8, 2021

7.

Just had a super chat with Gavin Williamson over Zoom. He was incredibly engaged, compassionate and charming but then he had to shoot off. pic.twitter.com/Z6BZG2Bgjc — 🕺🇬🇧Michael Govern Ready🇬🇧🕺 (@mikegove12) September 8, 2021

8.

Gavin Williamson fondly recalls the time he met Ant & Dec pic.twitter.com/bBoqtfcJal — Gwdihŵ🦉 (@youwouldknow) September 8, 2021

9.

Gavin Williamson and some cats pic.twitter.com/kgU3XlIKRL — terry christian (@terrychristian) September 8, 2021

10.

11.

you've got to hand it to Gavin Williamson mistaking Maro Itoje for Marcus Rashford no one thought he could surpass his own levels of idiocy — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) September 8, 2021

12.

Jesus Christ, Gavin They don’t even play the same sport, you utter bellhttps://t.co/G9oHkKzTYf — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) September 8, 2021

13.

Hey @GavinWilliamson don't listen to the haters, Rashford is well overrated. Look at this deliberate handball for example. pic.twitter.com/4sH5vqX6Er — 🕺🇬🇧Michael Govern Ready🇬🇧🕺 (@mikegove12) September 8, 2021

14.

Jeff Goldblum interviewing Gavin Williamson. pic.twitter.com/0cp6viEYZW — Count Binface (@CountBinface) September 8, 2021

15.

Honestly can't tell the difference between these men because all Tory [email protected] look the same, but I'm told the one at the back is Gavin Williamson! pic.twitter.com/qPmKmALBsl — Boris Johnson MP (parody) (@GetBrexit_Done) September 8, 2021

The best responses, however, are definitely those of the campaigning sportsmen themselves.

Accent could have been a giveaway 🤣 https://t.co/CO2oQjiZZ6 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) September 8, 2021

Due to recent speculation I thought it was necessary to confirm that I am not Marcus Rashford… And whilst we are here my name is not Mario either!! Just a simple Maro Itoje will do… Much love, Marcu… I mean Maro Itoje — Maro Itoje (@maroitoje) September 8, 2021

Well played.

