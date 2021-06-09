News

Gavin Williamson criticised students for taking down a picture of the Queen and ended up schooled

John Plunkett. Updated June 9th, 2021

Education secretary Gavin Williamson took time out from his busy schedule today to have his say on a group of Oxford University students who – you might want to sit down – took down a picture of the Queen.

Magdalen College Middle Common Room voted to take down the print, which they put up in 2013, because some students believed the picture represented “recent colonial history”.

It outraged all the usual suspects, as you might imagine, and then Williamson got involved. Of course he did.

And if you think he was setting himself up for no end of mockery, you’d be right.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

It’s not as if it had been up there very long.

And lots of people were doubtless also thinking this.

To conclude, this.

And also this.

And finally (readers of a sensitive disposition, look away now).

