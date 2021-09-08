A defence-themed website had the comeback of the week in the war on disinformation

Twitter

With conflicting reports coming from different factions inside Afghanistan, following the withdrawal of US and UK forces, it’s really important to apply critical thinking to anything you read about it online.

A defence website from the UK illustrated one of the pitfalls.

Indian news channel @TimesNow has broadcast a clip of an American F-15 flying in Wales and claimed it is proof of a "full fledged Pakistani invasion" of Afghanistan.https://t.co/0iK4wnyPyq — UK Defence Journal (@UKDefJournal) September 6, 2021

It seems some pieces of disinformation are easier to spot than others. For most people.

UK Defence Journal addressed the question head on.

Michael, we said the clip was filmed in Wales. Wales is not in Afghanistan, I don't know how else to help you here? — UK Defence Journal (@UKDefJournal) September 6, 2021

That’s a direct hit on target, we’d say.

It ended up on Reddit’s r/MurderedByWords forum – which seems apt.

As u/Veilchengerd commented, perhaps it’s a different Wales.

The little known Afghan province of Wales, with its capital Mazar-i-Cardiff.

Near Kandaharfon.

